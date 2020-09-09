Sidmouth bowlers enjoy two days of sunshine, fun and plenty of exceptional bowling
PUBLISHED: 08:41 09 September 2020 | UPDATED: 08:41 09 September 2020
Sidmouth Bowls Club’s two Fun Days certainly proved to be just that – lots of fun being had by all, writes Carol Smith.
Each of the two days had over 30 bowlers taking part and, although the weather forecast suggested otherwise, Friday’s action was blessed with plenty of glorious sunshine.
What’s more, in keeping with the superb weather, the atmosphere was wonderful – a real mix of laughter, great humour, plenty of banter – oh yes, and some jolly fine bowling too!
On Friday, it was the three-wood pairs, round-robin competition.
The format for this particular event was to play six ends against one pair then to move on to play against another pair, and so on, until five sessions had been completed.
After three sessions, everyone stopped for their picnic lunch.
Kevin was on the bar, taking orders from the front door, which we all thank him for.
There were not many spectators, a sad refection on these troubled times amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.
However, we did have a visit from one particular ‘feathered’ friend, though, on this occasion – when isn’t it – the young seagull was clearly far mor interested in our picnic than the quality of the bowling.
After lunch, two more sessions were played then the scores were totted up to determine the winners.
So, very well done, to Liz Boyle and Ray Tallent who took the honours with a great score of 20 points.
Saturday continued on the same ‘round-robin’ theme, but this time it was a two-wood triples game.
Once again, we enjoyed a right royal mix of good weather, laughter and some exceptional bowling.
This time we did draw a good number of spectators – and yes, that seagull was back to try again!
Though he clearly soon realised there was no chance of being fed and so eventually flew off.
Back to the bowling, and this time, when the scores were all totted up, the winning one was an incredible score of 39!
Take a bow, Allan Davis, Janet Thomson and Chris Ward – that was a highly impressive return.
Well done, to all those who participated and a very special round of thanks to John Mason and David Timms who organised it all.
Setting up and running such events really is not easy and takes some doing in these difficult pandemic times we are all experiencing.
