Sidmouth bowlers enjoy wins over Budleigh and Feniton

PUBLISHED: 15:01 26 February 2019

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife

After all the excitement of recent weeks, the past one at Sidmouth Bowls Club was on the quiet side, writes Carol Smith.

Suddenly, from being full on with regard to the action, it all seems to have gone a little quiet and the past week saw just a couple of friendly matches.

The first was a ladies’ home game against our very good friends from Budleigh.

After twice being cancelled for various reasons, we managed to play on Saturday afternoon.

Budleigh have less than half the lady players that Sidmouth have, so sometimes find it difficult to field enough players for these friendlies.

When we played at Budleigh recently they beat us – but only just – so, we were hopeful of getting our own back on our green. That’s something we did – and in spades!

It truly was a great afternoon with great company and both the Sidmouth rinks won – and in style too!

The final score was 54-23 in favour of Sidmouth and the winning rinks were: Jean Brimson, Mary Turner, Elaine Reed and skip Carol Smith, who won 31-11, while there was a 23-12 success for the rink of Chris Radburn, Anita Mason, Brenda Somerfield and skip Zena Johnson.

On Sunday, we entertained three mixed rinks from Feniton BC. Not having their own indoor green, Feniton players either play at Honiton or Isca in the winter months.

The outcome was another good win for our bowlers as we racked up a 71-41 final score.

One of the Sidmouth teams chalked up the outstanding score of 31-13; take a bow, Pat Hague, Dave Lever, Susie Bonnell and skip Allan Davis.

