Advanced search

Digital Decoded

Sidmouth bowlers entertain team from the sunshine state of - Florida

PUBLISHED: 11:03 27 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:03 27 July 2019

Sidmouth bowlers with their guests, touring side Barbourne from Worcestershire. Picture SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB

Sidmouth bowlers with their guests, touring side Barbourne from Worcestershire. Picture SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB

Archant

On Monday Sidmouth entertained a team from Florida, writes Carol Smith.

Yes, you read that correctly, Florida in the United States of America!

Their tour is based in Torquay and ours was the second of eight games planned by them.

When they booked with us last season they asked if we could loan them bowls as the weight would really increase their baggage allowance.

We have lots of training bowls so were happy to oblige. They thought Sidmouth Town and our bowls club absolutely delightful, and thoroughly enjoyed their afternoon.

Sidmouth won overall with a score of 74 shots to 39, winning on three rinks and drawing on the fourth.

However, we made it up to them by serving them a Devon cream tea at half-time and a drink from the bar at full-time.

On the day the top scoring Sidmouth rink was the one of Joan Crook, Mike Blake, Norman Brimson and skip John Mason

On Tuesday we entertained a touring team from Barboune Worcester and what a strong team they were.

We were their third game and they had won the previous two so were out to win against us.

The weather - and the company - was exceptional - and the visitors bowling was good enough to beat us on five of the six rinks.

However, we had one rink that, after eight ends, found itself trailing 13-0, but they recovered superbly to be the best of the home sinks on the day, eventually drawing 20-20. Well played Phil Meadows, Carol Smith, Ann Capon and skip Mick 'cool hand' Cox - yes, it can be a funny old game!

Most Read

Sidmouth rated as one of the most expensive holiday spots in UK

Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Shed destroyed and surfing gear stolen after thieves raid seafront business

Guy Russell says he is 'disappointed' by the raid.

Volunteers needed for the biggest air display in Sidmouth’s history

RAF Falcons parachute display team 2018 ratification by AOC 2 Group AVM David Cooper at RAF Brize Norton

Seagull deterrent purchased after council is inundated with complaints about pesky birds

A seagull in Sidmouth. shs 14 18TI 0936. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery businesswoman recognised as ‘unsung hero’

Tina Chauhan-Challis, the Samosa Lady of Ottery, with her award for Best Sole Trade/Micro business category from Devon and Somerset based The 373 group. Picture: Ruud Jansen Vennerboer

Most Read

Sidmouth rated as one of the most expensive holiday spots in UK

Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Shed destroyed and surfing gear stolen after thieves raid seafront business

Guy Russell says he is 'disappointed' by the raid.

Volunteers needed for the biggest air display in Sidmouth’s history

RAF Falcons parachute display team 2018 ratification by AOC 2 Group AVM David Cooper at RAF Brize Norton

Seagull deterrent purchased after council is inundated with complaints about pesky birds

A seagull in Sidmouth. shs 14 18TI 0936. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery businesswoman recognised as ‘unsung hero’

Tina Chauhan-Challis, the Samosa Lady of Ottery, with her award for Best Sole Trade/Micro business category from Devon and Somerset based The 373 group. Picture: Ruud Jansen Vennerboer

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Mighty Green trio complete the Exeter 10k

Toby Garrick, Naomi Garrick and Cheryl Boulton in their Mighty Greens after the Exeter 10k. Picture: SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Sidmouth bowlers entertain team from the sunshine state of - Florida

Sidmouth bowlers with their guests, touring side Barbourne from Worcestershire. Picture SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB

Sidmouth seniors too strong for visiting Cricket St Thomas

Golf club and ball

Sidmouth runners hand over a cheque for Charlie

Sidmouth Running Club treasurer Tim Clay, presents a cheque for �400 to Tim Swarbrick representing Charlie�s Fund. Picture MICHAEL GINSBURG

Sidmouth four beaten in section three final of the Foxlands competition

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3930. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists