Sidmouth bowlers entertain team from the sunshine state of - Florida

Sidmouth bowlers with their guests, touring side Barbourne from Worcestershire. Picture SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB Archant

On Monday Sidmouth entertained a team from Florida, writes Carol Smith.

Yes, you read that correctly, Florida in the United States of America!

Their tour is based in Torquay and ours was the second of eight games planned by them.

When they booked with us last season they asked if we could loan them bowls as the weight would really increase their baggage allowance.

We have lots of training bowls so were happy to oblige. They thought Sidmouth Town and our bowls club absolutely delightful, and thoroughly enjoyed their afternoon.

Sidmouth won overall with a score of 74 shots to 39, winning on three rinks and drawing on the fourth.

However, we made it up to them by serving them a Devon cream tea at half-time and a drink from the bar at full-time.

On the day the top scoring Sidmouth rink was the one of Joan Crook, Mike Blake, Norman Brimson and skip John Mason

On Tuesday we entertained a touring team from Barboune Worcester and what a strong team they were.

We were their third game and they had won the previous two so were out to win against us.

The weather - and the company - was exceptional - and the visitors bowling was good enough to beat us on five of the six rinks.

However, we had one rink that, after eight ends, found itself trailing 13-0, but they recovered superbly to be the best of the home sinks on the day, eventually drawing 20-20. Well played Phil Meadows, Carol Smith, Ann Capon and skip Mick 'cool hand' Cox - yes, it can be a funny old game!