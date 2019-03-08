Sidmouth bowlers have busy week as indoor campaign draws to a close

As the indoor season draws towards its close, the past week was a busy one for Sidmouth bowers, writes Carol Smith.

First up, we welcomed our long-standing and very good friends from Madeira (Exmouth).

With all the recent hot, sunny weather we have experienced recently, I think players are somewhat reluctant to spend time indoors!

That said, there are several members who support these matches, week after week, and for that, we thank them very much.

As for the bowls, Sidmouth recorded a very good 64-56 success and a most enjoyable afternoon was had by all.

Our best team was the one of Derek Mountford, Sheila Palmer, Janice Quinn and skip Wilf Radburn, who won 22-12.

Next up saw a visit from three mixed triples representing Taunton Vivary Park. We had played them earlier in the indoor campaign at their Somerset home and lost, so were looking to turn the tables!

Well, with some fine bowling we did just that, winning the meeting 64 shots to 44. The best of the home teams was the one of Joan Monagham, Mick Cox and skip David Timms, who chalked up a terrific 27-11 success. It was another wonderful afternoon enjoyed by all – and winning made it even better for the home team! What’s more, as a special treat, with Easter almost upon us, we were all served hot cross buns!

The next visit came from another ‘always friendly’ lot, the bowlers of Budleigh Salterton, whom it is always a pleasure to bowl with – and it is always a competitive encounter!

This meeting proved no different as it ended with a Sidmouth win by a single shot!

During the season, we play Budleigh, two games home and two away. With this latest meeting being the fourth and final of this particular campaign, the honours have ended even with two wins each. Our winning team on this occasion was the one of Mary Bristow, Mary Turner, Janice Quinn and skip Zena Johnson, who won 17-15.

Last, but certainly not least, we journeyed across to Honiton to play their ladies in a friendly match. However, our hosts were not so friendly towards us as they won on two of the three rinks and took the overall match honours 54-38.

Nevertheless, the company was good and it was a match enjoyed by all. As for Sidmouth’s top rink, that was the one of Chris Radburn, Anita Mason and skip Zena Johnson, who won 19-14.