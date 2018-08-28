Sidmouth bowlers in fine form on visit to Mid Devon in Tiverton

The winners of the Sidmouth Bowls Club Quiz Night (left to right) Chris and Chrissie Leedham and Rosemary and Jim Brown. Picture CAROL SMITH Archant

The past week was another busy – and fun – week for the members at Sidmouth Bowls Club, writes Carol Smith.

Wednesday saw three mixed rinks venture to Tiverton for a meeting with Mid Devon and all three rinks won, which helped towards a final overall score of 74-41 in favour of Sidmouth!

The Mid Devon indoor green is very fast, but also very accurate, and the Sidmouth rink of Ray Tallent, Joan Monagham, Phil Meadows and skip Chris Nappin, played with both skill and precision to secure a 34-6 success; so, very well done to them.

On Friday, our ladies played away to our very good friends at Madeira. Matches against the Exmouth-based side are always very friendly – but also most competitive!

This latest encounter was no different as it was close from first wood to last with the hosts, on this occasion, taking the overall honours to the tune of a 43-41 score line.

The rink scores were 2-1 in Sidmouth’s favour, but the margin of defeat on the third led to the overall two shot difference at the end of another fascinating meeting.

The top Sidmouth rink was the one of Sue Turner, Elaine Reed and skip Jane Painter, who won 17-10.

Away from the action on the indoor green, the club entertainments team delivered yet another terrific event as they put on one of the regular social events.

This one involved a quiz night with a superb ploughman’s supper. A most enjoyable evening was had by one and all. There were nine teams that took part in the quiz and the eventual winners were the team of Chris and Chrissie Leedham and Rosemary and Jim Brown. This latest success is a second such win for the foursome and rumour has it that they are chasing a hat-trick!

Saturday afternoon saw another mixed friendly game against our friends and neighbours from Honiton.

We were not very successful in this home match, losing on all three rinks. It seems even stopping for tea didn’t help! But at least they could all commiserate in the bar after.

Our best team, who lost by just a single shot, was Derek Mountford, Joan Monagham, Connie Tolley and skip Allan Davis, 16 -17.

Last, but not least, Brenda Sommerfield and Jill Bishop played the East Sector Final of the Ladies’ County Pairs against Julie Grant and Sue Evans from Honiton this week, but unfortunately they lost and so their terrific run in the competition has come to an end. Well done to the duo for reaching the final.