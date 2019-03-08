Advanced search

Sidmouth bowlers land excellent national TopClub success over Honiton

PUBLISHED: 09:28 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:28 22 June 2019

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3930. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

Last Thursday evening Sidmouth Ladies were due to play Honiton Ladies at Honiton. This was the National TopClub competition, which has four disciplines, writes Carol Smith.

To proceed in the competition, you need to win three or two with a better shot difference.

However, de to the recent awful weather we have been having this proved to be yet another match that had to be cancelled.

The problem is that, as with all the national competitions, you only get a two-week window between rounds, as, although you play off in Devon first, there are many more rounds to go.

When this fixture was cancelled it left only two days remaining in that afore mentioned 'window' and the tie was hastily re-arranged for Saturday morning.

As to the contest, Sidmouth did really well by winning three of the four disciplines which represents a terrific result - well done ladies.

The Sidmouth team make-up was: in the four-wood singles - Jane Painter; the pair's - Jean Brimson and Jill Bishop; the triples - Chrissie Leedham, Anita Mason and Susie Bonnell and the fours (rinks) - Sandra Wheeler, Janice Quinn, Zena Johnson and Valerie Newnham.

The team now proceed to play against Torquay with that match needing to be completed by June 30.

This time we have the advantage of being the challengers and so have the honour of staging the contest on our own green.

