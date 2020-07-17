Sidmouth bowlers now have the opportunity to tackle Umbrella meetings

After the first 10 days of action at the club since our post-lockdown re-opening, our outdoor committee have decided, that, rather than just rollups between ourselves, the club will now adopt a different approach for those that like a bit more competition, writes Carol Smith.

Therefore, on Tuesday mornings there will be a mixed Umbrella organised by David Timms.

It will be a competition with a trophy awarded to the winner at the end of the season.

In addition to this, there will also be a Friday evening, mixed, Sunset Umbrella, which will start at 5.50pm - the first meeting to be this Friday (July 17), with a 5.50pm start and running for two hours.

There is also now, each Wednesday afternoon, a ladies’ session from 1.20pm and, on Thursday mornings, a gent’s session with a 10.50am start.

Please would all members kindly take note that all these sessions must either be booked online of through John Mason.

Oh yes, and please, the dress code, other than the obvious need for bowling shoes to be worn, is casual.

We do still have almost half of the outdoor season left to play!

So, now we are getting organised events taking place, why don’t more of you Sidmouth bowlers join up.

The fee has been massively reduced! It is worth also adding that, we may be able to still run the annual in-house competitions later in the season.

Given the circumstances we all face in regard to the Coronavirus pandemic, I personally do think that the outdoor committee, with captains, Valerie Newnham and John Mason at the helm, really are doing a fabulous job at trying to make sure we get opportunity to play some bowls – and all in a very safe environment, adhering to all the necessary social distancing guidelines.

Right, all that said, here’s a rallying call to all bowlers, why not get out there and enjoy the company, competition and, above all else, friendship, that the bowls club offers – and all in the wonderful fresh air – what’s not to like about all that!