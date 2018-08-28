Sidmouth bowlers play host to the Devon ladies’ president’s team

The top table at the Sidmouth Bowls Club's meeting with the devon ladies president and her team. Picture SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB Archant

What a lovely day we had on Tuesday for that was the day that we played against the Devon ladies’ indoor county president Julie Grant and ladies from all Devon, writes Carol Smith.

Despite the bad weather, all but two of the visiting party of people who had said they would be attending were present and, as the genial hosts we like to be at Sidmouth, Ann Capon and Jane Painter stepped in to be opposition players for the day.

It did turn out to our cost that we leant two such talented players for, when the final scores were totted up, we had been beaten!

That said, the match was played in such good spirit with plenty of great laughter and lots of banter.

Our clubhouse was beautifully decorated for Christmas and we had a super ploughman’s luncheon served up by Josie, Mary, Pat and James - James being Pat’s other half.

There were also plenty of crackers and Christmas mince pies, made by our own Paddy. Drinks were served by our barmen, Jim and Derek, and we held a raffle for the Presidents Charity, which is The Devon Freewheelers, who, on their massive motor bikes, transfer emergency blood all over the county.

Oh yes, and as for the bowls, the honours went to the county side with their score of 60 shots to the 51 we accrued as the home team. We did have one winning rink with the team of Jan, J Bates, Paddy Chew, Susie Bonnell and skip Jill Bishop, winning 21-15.

Well then, folks – that’s all for now. It’s just as well that there is precious little bowling action over the festive period which, from my point of view, is a good thing as I and my pen will be out of action.

Back in the new year so, all that remains please, is for me to wish you all a very merry Christmas and here’s to a happy, healthy and successful 2019.