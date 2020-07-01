Advanced search

Sidmouth bowlers return to the green, but under the ‘new norm’ of social distancing

PUBLISHED: 09:05 01 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:05 01 July 2020

Sidmouth bowlers enjoying a July 2019 event. Picture SBC

Sidmouth bowlers enjoying a July 2019 event. Picture SBC

Usually when we start our outdoor bowling season at the latter end of April the weather is pretty unkind, writes Carol Smith.

Sidmouth bowlers enjoying wonderful condiitons in July 2017. Picture SBCSidmouth bowlers enjoying wonderful condiitons in July 2017. Picture SBC

Generally, we are struck by wind and rain – and some most unpleasant low temperatures!

However, in 2020 the late spring and early summer weather was wonderful.

It would certainly have been excellent conditions to launch a new outdoor season in.

Sadly though, the presence of the Coronavirus pandemic put paid to any hopes of bowls – as we know it – below sun kissed skies!

Sidmouth bowlers enjoying some superb conditions at the club in July 2019. Picture SBCSidmouth bowlers enjoying some superb conditions at the club in July 2019. Picture SBC

That said, the beautiful weather has certainly help everyone cope with lockdown.

At long last I am able to report on some action, albeit under the strictest of conditions.

Our clubhouse does remain closed, but we can access the required equipment from our outdoor stores.

In order that we ensure everyone stays safe the instruction is quite simple: ‘Sanitize, sanitize and sanitize’

Sidmouth bowlers in July 2017. Picture SBCSidmouth bowlers in July 2017. Picture SBC

Now that the social distancing has been tweaked from two-metres to one-metre plus it does mean we can accommodate that many more bowlers and so it is great for the soul that we can now meet up with other bowling friends and have some friendly competitive roll ups.

However, and indeed, sadly, for some of us there will be no socialising in the bar afterwards! Oh my, how we long for a return to playing our sport under ‘normal’ conditions – this ‘new norm’ takes some getting used to!

