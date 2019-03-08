Sidmouth bowlers say a fond farewell to a much loved Beryl Sparkes

The much loved Beryl Sparkes (1920 - 2019) who is going to be very missed by all at Sidmouth Bowls Club.

The second Friday of May saw a large turnout of Sidmouth Bowls Club members for the funeral of the much loved and highly respected Beryl Sparkes who passed away at the grand old age of 99, writes Carol Smith.

Beryl joined Sidmouth Bowls Club in 1979 and ladies indoor captain for 1985/86 outdoor season.

She was also the ladies indoor secretary until 1992. During the 1980s Beryl was awarded her County Indoor Badge.

For many years Beryl gave many hours of her time coaching and organising coaching sessions for new bowlers.

Beryl was the first lady to sit on the executive committee as a trustee and was our first lady executive president. She was also made a club life member.

That's quite a legacy for someone so small in stature, but so very large in achievements. Beryl, we all salute you and shall miss you so very, very much.