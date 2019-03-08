Sidmouth bowlers see off touring sides Beech Hill and Ledbury

Picture SIDMOUTH BC

The past week saw Sidmouth bowlers entertain two different touring teams, writes Carol Smith.

Picture: SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB

First to visit were Hertfordshire-based Ledbury and the next came from Beech Hill, Luton.

The sun was at its best for both visits - we always hope the weather is good for these tours as we cannot just cancel them as we would a local friendly team if the weather is bad.

When on tour it's like a short holiday and although they like to win they are also out to enjoy themselves and they certainly seemed to do that in spades!

Talking of spades, Beech Hill had a 'prize' for their worst performing rink, which was the presentation of children's plastic beach spades - apparently they forgot the wooden spoons!

Picture SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB

Sidmouth were lucky enough to win against both clubs albeit by just a few shots. Against Ledbury the final score was 108-104 with the top home rink the one of Ray Gray, Margaret King, Allan Davis and skip Frank Adlam, who won 24-9.

In the meeting with Beech Hill, one that saw the home side win 100-93, the top rink was the one of Steve Boyle, Mike Blake, Jill Mison and skip Carol Smith, who won 21-8.