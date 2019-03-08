Advanced search

Sidmouth bowlers see off touring sides Beech Hill and Ledbury

PUBLISHED: 12:36 12 September 2019

Sidmouth and Beech Hill bowlers before their match. Picture SIDMOUTH BC

Sidmouth and Beech Hill bowlers before their match. Picture SIDMOUTH BC

Archant

The past week saw Sidmouth bowlers entertain two different touring teams, writes Carol Smith.

The Beech Hill touring side losing team with spades and teddy. Picture: SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUBThe Beech Hill touring side losing team with spades and teddy. Picture: SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB

First to visit were Hertfordshire-based Ledbury and the next came from Beech Hill, Luton.

The sun was at its best for both visits - we always hope the weather is good for these tours as we cannot just cancel them as we would a local friendly team if the weather is bad.

When on tour it's like a short holiday and although they like to win they are also out to enjoy themselves and they certainly seemed to do that in spades!

Talking of spades, Beech Hill had a 'prize' for their worst performing rink, which was the presentation of children's plastic beach spades - apparently they forgot the wooden spoons!

Sidmouth bowlers with the visitors from Ledbury Bowls Club. Picture SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUBSidmouth bowlers with the visitors from Ledbury Bowls Club. Picture SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB

Sidmouth were lucky enough to win against both clubs albeit by just a few shots. Against Ledbury the final score was 108-104 with the top home rink the one of Ray Gray, Margaret King, Allan Davis and skip Frank Adlam, who won 24-9.

In the meeting with Beech Hill, one that saw the home side win 100-93, the top rink was the one of Steve Boyle, Mike Blake, Jill Mison and skip Carol Smith, who won 21-8.

