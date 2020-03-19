Sidmouth bowlers step in to save touring side’s blank day – and it proves fun for all!

The Sussex Bowls president and Sidmouth captain (right) say 'cheers' during a wonderful day at Sidmouth Bowls Club.

There was action for Sidmouth bowlers last week when the club was fortunate enough to entertain a touring team from Sussex, writes Carol Smith.

The trio of catering stars, Janice, Sandra and Paddy, who served up a splendid luncheon for the Sussex tourists and the home Sidmouth bowlers.

The reason the match took place was that the touring team found themselves without one fixture for their tour as the club they were going to play had folded earlier in the season!

What seems to have happened next was that the Sussex County Bowls President, Richard Worcester, made some phone calls to other clubs in the area to see who might be able to accommodate them at very short notice – and Sidmouth duly obliged!

What a superb day it turned out to be. In the morning the action saw the Sidmouth men take on the Sussex men and that was followed by a splendid ploughman’s lunch followed by delicious home baked cakes, all served up to around 50 people.

The luncheon was organised by Sandra and Paddy with the assistance of Janice and, yours truly.

Two of the visiting Sussex bowlers during a break in the action at Sidmouth.

The bar was manned by Mick and Wendy and the drinks certainly flowed throughout the day (several of them came in my direction!).

A coach duly arrived to return the touring folk to their hotel while the rest of us walked to our homes!

They were a great crowd full of praise for our wonderful hospitality.

It was a tiring day but also one that proved to be such good fun and, above all else, it was so good to see so many folk clearly enjoying themselves.

The Sussex bowlers in 'tour dress code' on their visit to Sidmouth.

We certainly hope this particular group are able to return to us in the future – yes, that’s how much fun they were – oh yes, and their presence certainly helped the club coffers!

I digress, what about the bowling I hear you ask...well, the visiting bowlers took the honours with the final margin of success being six shots as they won 61-55.

Of the three Sidmouth rinks, one lost, one drew and one won and the rink that enjoyed success was the one of captain Ken who, along with Dave Lever, Brian Barber and Wilf Radburn, who won 20-16.