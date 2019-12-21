Advanced search

Sidmouth bowlers turn out in large numbers to enjoy Penny Fayre event

PUBLISHED: 13:16 21 December 2019

The Santas Grotto at the Sidmouth Bowls Club's Penny Fayre was a popular place. Picture SBC

The Santas Grotto at the Sidmouth Bowls Club's Penny Fayre was a popular place. Picture SBC

Last Saturday saw a great turnout of some 63 club members to attend our Penny Fayre to get into the Christmas spirit, writes Carol Smith.

A couple of Sidmouth Bowls Club members at the Penny Fayre. Picture SBCA couple of Sidmouth Bowls Club members at the Penny Fayre. Picture SBC

What's more, it was a huge success as members spent their hard earned pennies trying to record the highest darts score, seeing how many cans they could knock down, how steady their hands were on the 'buzz wire' and also how good their golf putting skills were!

Activities over, it was then a case of enjoying mince pies and sausage rolls washed down with teas and coffees while being serenaded by Rob on his guitar.

There was even a visit from Santa who sat resplendent in his grotto! The evening ended with mystery raffle prizes, quiz results and a prize for the best Christmas hat! Our thanks once again go to Chris Hamer and her entertainments team for all their hard work that made this such an enjoyable event.

How they manage to think up all these different things to do amazes me.

Sidmouth bowls club members at the Christmas Fayre which proved a huge success. Picture: SBCSidmouth bowls club members at the Christmas Fayre which proved a huge success. Picture: SBC

The Sidmouth Bowls Club Penny Fayre entertainment. Picture SBCThe Sidmouth Bowls Club Penny Fayre entertainment. Picture SBC

