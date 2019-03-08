Sidmouth bowlers win annual meeting with Clarence of Weston-super-Mare

Friday saw the annual meeting with Clarence Bowling Club of Weston-super-Mare. When Sidmouth travelled to Weston for the match last year, the weather was absolutely beautiful.

However, that was not the case for the 2019 meeting in Sidmouth!

That said, 'hardy' bowlers do not let gale-force winds and torrential rain deter them.

The two teams managed to play their way through 10 ends before the heavens opened.

It was at tea time that the serious rain arrived and it meant for a longer than usual tea break, but play resumed, albeit with players getting a little wet, but the contest was completed over 21 ends with a feature being that no fewer than 10 rinks were used for play! With such a full green it means as many as 80 players in action! As for the score, well, Sidmouth clocked up 209 shots while the visitors recorded a score of 160.

The top home rink was the one of Liz Boyle, Norman Brimson, Jill Mison and skip John Mason, who won 34-5.

Now, all at Sidmouth look forward to the 2020 meeting in Weston-super-Mare.