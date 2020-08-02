Sidmouth bowls action being ‘taken in’ by an individual dressed in white!

karen, maggie, Phil and Carol observing excellent 'social distancing' during the Sidmouth Bowls Club Sunset Umbrella meeting. Picture: CAROL SMITH Archant

Sidmouth bowlers were blessed with the most glorious weather for their very first Mixed Umbrella meeting of the season, writes Carol Smith.

Taking in the Sidmouth Bowls Club Umbrella action are Mick and Wendy. Picture: CAROL SMITH Taking in the Sidmouth Bowls Club Umbrella action are Mick and Wendy. Picture: CAROL SMITH

Whilst, of course, still observing all the necessary guidelines with regard to the Covid-19 salutation, some 30 players turned up to play and all clearly thoroughly enjoyed the sunshine and of course the game which was wonderfully set up and organised by David Timms.

There was a clear lack of spectators, but, maybe given the spectacular weather, they were all enjoying the beach!

However, there was one man, dressed in white from top to bottom, who sat there watching the whole of the game! Mind you, and somewhat strangely, he never uttered a single word, or, indeed, move a muscle! Oh well, I guess he was simply engrossed in the game.

There was more action last Friday with the playing of the Sunset Umbrella, which is also a mixed game.

A colourful Janet during the Sidmouth Bowls Club Sunset Umbrella meeting. Picture: CAROL SMITH A colourful Janet during the Sidmouth Bowls Club Sunset Umbrella meeting. Picture: CAROL SMITH

This season the Sunset Umbrella is being run by Karen Hollingdale.

There was very little sun on display, but several of the 24 plus who took part, made up for any lack of sparkle overhead with some splendidly colourful attire.

Oh yes, and guess what, once again ‘Mr White’ was in attendance.

We bowlers at Sidmouth are beginning to think he is probably a bowler here on holiday.

Stewart enjoying himself during the Sidmouth Bowls Club Sunset Umbrella meeting. Picture: CAROL SMITH Stewart enjoying himself during the Sidmouth Bowls Club Sunset Umbrella meeting. Picture: CAROL SMITH

Mr White who has been in attendance at all the recent Sidmouth Bowl Club meetings. Picture; CAROL SMITH Mr White who has been in attendance at all the recent Sidmouth Bowl Club meetings. Picture; CAROL SMITH