Advanced search

Sidmouth Bowls Club - a look back at happier times

PUBLISHED: 17:09 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:09 30 April 2020

Sidmouth bowlers in bygone days embracing one of the club social events. Picture: CAROL SMITH

Sidmouth bowlers in bygone days embracing one of the club social events. Picture: CAROL SMITH

Archant

There was meant to have been a grand opening ceremony last Thursday (April 23) to launch another new outdoor campaign at Sidmouth Bowls Club, writes Carol Smith.

Sidmouth bowlers in bygone days embracing one of the club social events. Picture: CAROL SMITHSidmouth bowlers in bygone days embracing one of the club social events. Picture: CAROL SMITH

Alas, in light of the on-going Coronavirus pandemic, the launch of the 2020 season was not to be – for now – and so I thought it would be good idea to look back at the last time we enjoyed such an occasion and that was 12 months ago when we said hello to the 2019 outdoor term.

We were treated to a very special day, one made all the happier for all as the weather was simply gorgeous – rather akin to how it has been of late!

Our greens were running beautifully after all the hard work our green keeper Barry and his team had put in during the Autumn and Spring.

Our new club flag, kindly donated by WBW Solicitors, was hoisted for the first time.

Sidmouth bowlers in bygone days embracing one of the club social events. Picture: CAROL SMITHSidmouth bowlers in bygone days embracing one of the club social events. Picture: CAROL SMITH

As is the tradition, the Sidmouth Town Council chairman was in attendance to deliver the first wood of the 2019 outdoor term.

There was certainly plenty of laughter and general socialising as friendships were renewed and there is little doubt that I speak for all bowlers when I say they are all elements we are currently missing!

But, hey ho! In time, as that dear song goes, ‘we’ll meet again’...

Unfortunately, though, as things stand, we do not know the answer to that particular conundrum as to when ‘again’ is going to be!

Sidmouth bowlers in bygone days embracing one of the club social events. Picture: CAROL SMITHSidmouth bowlers in bygone days embracing one of the club social events. Picture: CAROL SMITH

I am sure we would all like to think it would be sometime this summer of 2020, though, as each day passes that hope does seem rather forlorn!

With time on my hands it gave me the opportunity to wade my way through old photographs of happy bowling days gone by. I found some that brought back wonderful memories of social gatherings at the club and hope they provide some cheer for you all as you, like I, recall happier times. We simply must remain positive that we will be back to ‘normal’ life just as soon as this terrible virus is despatched.

Back to the selection of photographs. I wonder how man of the names you can recall? Sadly, a number of them are no longer with us, but I remember them all. Stay safe everyone and may we all be bowling together again soon.

Sidmouth bowlers in bygone days embracing one of the club social events. Picture: CAROL SMITHSidmouth bowlers in bygone days embracing one of the club social events. Picture: CAROL SMITH

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

New location for Exeter’s Nightingale hospital due to low coronavirus rate

Schools to close from Friday.

Virtual tourist guide video of Sidmouth recorded by visitor

Connaught Gardens. Ref edr 13 19TI 1221. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth food bank extends support to families needing ‘a little extra help’ during coronavirus lockdown

Andie Milne, Ian Skinner and Renee Forth of Sid Vally food bank. Picture: Sid Valley food bank

Bogus phone calls and counterfeit medical supplies: beware the latest Covid-19-related scams

Don't give card details to cold callers. Picture: Getty Images

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Most Read

New location for Exeter’s Nightingale hospital due to low coronavirus rate

Schools to close from Friday.

Virtual tourist guide video of Sidmouth recorded by visitor

Connaught Gardens. Ref edr 13 19TI 1221. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth food bank extends support to families needing ‘a little extra help’ during coronavirus lockdown

Andie Milne, Ian Skinner and Renee Forth of Sid Vally food bank. Picture: Sid Valley food bank

Bogus phone calls and counterfeit medical supplies: beware the latest Covid-19-related scams

Don't give card details to cold callers. Picture: Getty Images

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Bowls Club - a look back at happier times

Sidmouth bowlers in bygone days embracing one of the club social events. Picture: CAROL SMITH

Speedway officials to investigate how they might get season underway

Somerset Rebels rider Todd Kurtz celebrates his Heat 1 win. Picture COLIN BURNETT

Quiz time - How much do you know about the world of sport?

Sports Quiz logo. Picture ARCHANT

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

The world is fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sidmouth Running Club latest - Mighty Greens make huge success of the 2.6 Challenge

Alan Kay and Adrian Horne taking part in the Sidmouth Running Club's 26.2 Challenge effort. Picture: SRC
Drive 24