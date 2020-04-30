Sidmouth Bowls Club - a look back at happier times

Sidmouth bowlers in bygone days embracing one of the club social events. Picture: CAROL SMITH Archant

There was meant to have been a grand opening ceremony last Thursday (April 23) to launch another new outdoor campaign at Sidmouth Bowls Club, writes Carol Smith.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Sidmouth bowlers in bygone days embracing one of the club social events. Picture: CAROL SMITH Sidmouth bowlers in bygone days embracing one of the club social events. Picture: CAROL SMITH

Alas, in light of the on-going Coronavirus pandemic, the launch of the 2020 season was not to be – for now – and so I thought it would be good idea to look back at the last time we enjoyed such an occasion and that was 12 months ago when we said hello to the 2019 outdoor term.

We were treated to a very special day, one made all the happier for all as the weather was simply gorgeous – rather akin to how it has been of late!

Our greens were running beautifully after all the hard work our green keeper Barry and his team had put in during the Autumn and Spring.

Our new club flag, kindly donated by WBW Solicitors, was hoisted for the first time.

Sidmouth bowlers in bygone days embracing one of the club social events. Picture: CAROL SMITH Sidmouth bowlers in bygone days embracing one of the club social events. Picture: CAROL SMITH

As is the tradition, the Sidmouth Town Council chairman was in attendance to deliver the first wood of the 2019 outdoor term.

There was certainly plenty of laughter and general socialising as friendships were renewed and there is little doubt that I speak for all bowlers when I say they are all elements we are currently missing!

But, hey ho! In time, as that dear song goes, ‘we’ll meet again’...

Unfortunately, though, as things stand, we do not know the answer to that particular conundrum as to when ‘again’ is going to be!

Sidmouth bowlers in bygone days embracing one of the club social events. Picture: CAROL SMITH Sidmouth bowlers in bygone days embracing one of the club social events. Picture: CAROL SMITH

I am sure we would all like to think it would be sometime this summer of 2020, though, as each day passes that hope does seem rather forlorn!

With time on my hands it gave me the opportunity to wade my way through old photographs of happy bowling days gone by. I found some that brought back wonderful memories of social gatherings at the club and hope they provide some cheer for you all as you, like I, recall happier times. We simply must remain positive that we will be back to ‘normal’ life just as soon as this terrible virus is despatched.

Back to the selection of photographs. I wonder how man of the names you can recall? Sadly, a number of them are no longer with us, but I remember them all. Stay safe everyone and may we all be bowling together again soon.

Sidmouth bowlers in bygone days embracing one of the club social events. Picture: CAROL SMITH Sidmouth bowlers in bygone days embracing one of the club social events. Picture: CAROL SMITH