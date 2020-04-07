Sidmouth Bowls Club – a message from the president during these troubled times

Sidmouth Bowls Club and one of their many social functions. Club president Peter Mison is the gentleman stood between members who were providing waiter service for this particular function. Picture: SBC Archant

In May 1908 the first woods were bowled at the newly formed Sidmouth Bowling Club (SBC) down on the seafront at Bedford Lawn, now the carpark opposite the Bedford Hotel, writes Peter Mison.

Sidmouth bowlers enjoying happy times before the Covid-19 crisis that struck the country bringing all forms of sport to a standstill. Picture; SBC Sidmouth bowlers enjoying happy times before the Covid-19 crisis that struck the country bringing all forms of sport to a standstill. Picture; SBC

From those humble beginnings the club has now very nearly reached the grand old age of 112 – and not out too!

During that considerable period the club has seen many turbulent and uncertain times.

The Great War, Spanish Flu (which is thought to have killed between 17 and 50 million people worldwide), The Great Depression, The Second World War, several recessions and latterly the austerity measures taken following the Banking Crisis of 2008. Through all these, and more, SBC has survived and flourished.

It is a testament to its members and those involved in managing the club throughout those 112 years.

Those of us at present involved in the club’s management are dedicated to its survival in what are surely unprecedented times.

It is currently difficult to be definitive, in fact it’s impossible, there are so many questions and very few, if any, answers.

We simply don’t know how long the Government’s restrictions will remain in force and what the recovery period from all this will remotely look like.

We, who are involved with the day to day management of the club, are anxious that we should keep you fully informed of any relevant developments as they arise.

In the meantime, we ask for your support and forbearance in these troubling times, all we can do is to ask questions where there are people available to answer them, assuming of course that they can and above all that until further information from the Government is forthcoming then we must continue to conform to the stringent personal guidelines laid down and to keep safe and keep well.

With very best wishes to you all.

