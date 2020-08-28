Sidmouth Bowls Club all set for two fun days and a socially distanced picnic

Well then, to start this week’s bowls report how about a straightforward: ‘where has all our lovely Summer weather gone’, writes Carol Smith.

After such a great start with warm sunshine to help us cope with everything that the Coronavirus pandemic has thrown our way, we have now had two very violent storms within a week and each causing havoc in many areas.

Never mind, those hardy bowlers still carry on regardless.

After a terrible night with ‘Storm Francis’, the next morning they were out on the green in very high winds!

My, those bowlers are certainly made of strong stuff!

The meeting was to contest the regular Tuesday morning Mixed Umbrella which some 39 players have signed up for.

This has turned out to be a most competitive league so well organsised and orchestrated by our very own David ‘Tiger’ Timms, who also happens to be the club’s competition secretary.

The last information yours truly received regarding this competition is that, five games in, both Janet and Stewart Thomson were in top place.

Next week was due to see the staging of the 2020 Sidmouth Bowls Club Finals Day.

Sadly, and most unfortunately, that is now not possible and so David and captain John have come up with two fun days (well competitive fun!).

On Friday (September 4) there will be a round-robin Mixed Pairs Competition, and on the Saturday, a round-robin Mixed Triples Competition. Some 33 players will attend on both days, they will be seeded so as to endeavour to match teams as evenly as possible.

At the halfway point of the action there will be a socially distanced picnic - would members please note that we ask all to bring their own picnics.

The bar will be open for takeaway drinks and there will be some of those regular ‘yummy’ cakes made by our good ladies.

What’s more, adding to the occasion, there will be prizes on offer – oh yes, and the loos will be open – hurrah to that one!

Weather permitting, it should be a couple of great days.

So, even if you are not playing it will be good to support. Start time is 10.30 am and finish about 4.30 pm.