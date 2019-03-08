Sidmouth Bowls Club Annual Charity Morning is a huge success

Sidmouth Bowls Club Charity Morning action. Picture SIDMOUTH GIG CLUB Archant

Each year on August bank holiday Monday Sidmouth Bowls Club holds its Annual Charity Morning, writes Carol Smith.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Sidmouth Bowls Club Charity Morning. Picture SBC The Sidmouth Bowls Club Charity Morning. Picture SBC

Each year on August bank holiday Monday Sidmouth Bowls Club holds its Annual Charity Morning, writes Carol Smith. This year the attendance from Sidmouth residents and others was truly outstanding.

Our charity this year is for Brain Tumor Research. I haven't any figures to report yet (they are probably still counting!) but we hope it will be a record amount to give to such a deserving charity.

The raffle was outstanding with lots of great prizes donated by members. The bottle tombola had many bottles of wine and spirits and some people were lucky enough to win three or four bottles.

The cake stall sold lots of yummy homemade cakes and there were also, plants, jewellery, books, clothes and bric-a-brac stalls selling their wears. Rob was playing his guitar and singing to us.

The Sidmouth Bowls Club Charity Morning. Picture SBC The Sidmouth Bowls Club Charity Morning. Picture SBC

Outside there was target bowls and a musical trio playing and a couple of ladies even dancing!!

We sincerely thank the public for their support and our members for all their hard work and their generosity.

The Over 50 Ladies' Blue team had a couple of games this week. The first being away to Ottery St. Mary. Unfortunately, they only banked 2 of the 6 available points with one winning rink and losing overall. Our winning rink was Jean Brimson, Ann Capon and skip Carol Smith. Then another disappointing game away to Seaton Red. Winning again on one rink and losing overall, so just 2 points. Our winning rink was Maggie Masson, Carol Smith and skip Jill Bishop

In the men's Over 60's D team they won on both rinks away to Phear Park, their total score being a great 49 - 16 .Their best rink was David Andrew, Denis Griffiths and skip Ray Gray

The Sidmouth Bowls Club Charity Morning. Picture SBC The Sidmouth Bowls Club Charity Morning. Picture SBC

Finally this Saturday, Sunday and Monday, Sidmouth BC are holding the outdoor seasons finals. Over the three days there will be 21 separate matches, male, female and mixed playing singles, pairs, triples and rinks (4's ). Morning play starts at 10.30am and afternoon at 2.30pm. Spectators are very welcome and for those that don't understand the games, there is sure to be someone on hand to explain. On Friday, September 13, we are holding an open day. There will be two sessions, 11am until 1pm then 2.30pm until 4.30pm.