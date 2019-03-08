Sidmouth Bowls Club final drive success for trio

The final meeting of the 2019 Sidmouth outdoor bowling campaign saw the playing of the annual drive, which this time was organised by John Mason, writes Casrol Smith.

A total of 10 teams of triples played four ends before moving on to play another team over four ends, and so on through to the conclusion of play.

After a terrible forecast and a fair drop of early rain we actually didn't get a drop once we started and that made for a good way to end the season.

What's more, a look at the forecast for the coming weeks and I might suggest we bowlers will be rather happy to be moving indoors!

The drive winners were Ray Gray, Frank Adlam and skip Jill Bishop, who were awarded a prize, while the 'Must do Better' award went to the team of Ron Peppin, Jan Quinn and skip Sue Turner, who were also awarded a small prize.