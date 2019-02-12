Sidmouth Bowls Club hosting an Open Day this Saturday (March 9)

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

The midweek match last week was a Wednesday morning fixture for the Sidmouth Lane League ladies’ team, writes Carol Smith.

The match was the penultimate one for the ladies in the current league campaign and saw them taking on bottom-of-the-table Exonia of Exeter.

Given the league position of the hosts, we went into the contest hopeful of banking six – or eight – of the 10 points available!

As the match unfolded we won handsomely on one home rink, but, unfortunately, lost on the other three.

The away rinks did pretty well, only losing by three shots each, while the second home rink, after lagging behind for much of the game, went into the final end level at 12-all.

However, at that stage, sadly, they lost a five! But, hey ho, the rink of Lorna Lever, Chris Radburn and skip Chris Hamer, by having such a great win of 26 shots to 10, carried Sidmouth to an overall victory of 66 shots to 61 and thus banked four points which, we hope, keeps us in the top half of the league.

That same day saw a midweek afternoon mixed friendly at home to Topsham.

It’s fair to say not many of them bowl during the indoor season, but still like to keep their hand in with a little bowling and most of all meeting up with bowling friends from various clubs.

I am afraid we were not very friendly towards them as we won heavily on all three rinks.

However, we made it up by buying them a friendly drink in our lovely bar after the game!

As for the bowls action, the final score was one of 94 shots to Sidmouth and 28 to Topsham.

As for the rink that chalked up the highest winning margin, that honour fell to Pam Manning, Ray Gray, Ann Capon and skip John Chew, who won 36-5.

On Saturday afternoon, Sidmouth took three ladies’ triples across to Madeira in Exmouth.

Like our friends at Budleigh, during the season, we usually meet twice at home and twice away.

This was our second away game to them and, as with the first one, we lost!

However, we won our first home game to them, and have a chance to get even with our second home game in April. The final score was one of 59-39 to Madeira. Sidmouth did win on one rink and drew on another. The winning rink was the one of Marie Timms, Jane Painter and skip Zena Johnson, who enjoyed a 16-10 success.

If you happen to be reading this report and are a ‘non bowler’ then perhaps you would like to try your hand at what really is a great sport.

Sidmouth Bowls Club is holding an ‘Open Day’ this coming Saturday (March 9) with the event running from 10.30am through until 1pm.

Just come along and find out what it is all about; even have a little try on our indoor rink. You will really be under no obligation whatsoever and you can, if you so wish, sign up for some coaching sessions. One thing you can be very sure about and that is that we shall give you the warmest of welcomes – we all love welcoming new folk and, you never know, the sport may just grab you as it has so many of us!