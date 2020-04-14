Sidmouth Bowls Club in 2008 - picture special

Sidmouth bowlers taking part in the clubs 2008 anniiversary celebrations. Picture SIMON HORN Archant

A look back in time to a special day at Sidmouth Bowls Club in 2008

With no end to the current lockdown we are all enduring as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic, it means there’s no immediate prospect of bowlers returning to action for the 2020 outdoor campaign.

Our local clubs would now be a hive of activity as bowlers adapted from the indoor season to the outdoor conditions.

What makes it all the more frustrating is that, this early season, the weather has been glorious and there would have been plenty of action already on the green local clubs.

However, play there is not - well currently - and so, to get our bowls fix, we must rely on looking back at bygone seasons and today we bring you a picture gallery from 2008.

That was the year that Sidmouth Bowls Club celebrated their anniversary in style – here, in pictures, is what happened on one very special day....

The pictures were taken by SIMON HORN.

