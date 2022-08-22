Great day had by all at Sidmouth Bowls Club's Ladies Captain's Day

A great day was had by all on Ladies Captain's Day at Sidmouth Bowls Club.

Captain Susie Bonnell's players, dressed in pink, were pitched against Lady President Ann Capon's blue team on a really good day for bowling, as the weather had cooled a little.

As is tradition the men kindly prepared and served an excellent 'bowlers tea' but instead of their usual white shirts and bow ties, it was an Hawaiian theme, with colourful shirts and garlands as captain Mike donned a hula skirt.

Sidmouth Bowls Club's men dressed up to serve tea at Ladies Captain's Day - Credit: Sidmouth BC

Bonnell invited 10 non-playing guests who, although now not playing outdoors, over the years have helped in so many ways with some still actively helping.

Invited guests enjoying Ladies Captain's Day at Sidmouth Bowls Club - Credit: Sidmouth BC

And at the end of play, her team were the victors by an overall plus nine points with the top rink including Sue Clint, Joan Crook and Brenda Somerfield.

Captain Susie Bonnell and her top team face the camera at Sidmouth Bowls Club - Credit: Sidmouth BC

President Capon's top rink was Mary Meadows, Janet Squire and Ann herself, with many going on to enjoy post-match refreshments in the bar.

Sidmouth Bowls Club President Ann Capon and her top team at Ladies Captain's Day - Credit: Sidmouth BC

Sidmouth's Mary Turner and Jill Bishop will play the county quarter-final of the Over-70 Pairs on Sidmouth's very own green on Tuesday (August 30) at 10.30am, with supporters welcome.

And given the success of their last 'taster day' Sidmouth are holding another on Saturday September 10 so why not come along and have a go at this great sport, suitable for all ages.

If you watched the Commonwealth Games bowls, now is your chance to have a go and the club's coaches, led by Allan Davis, will show you the ropes.

There is no obligation, but if any visitors like it enough, they can sign up for some coaching sessions.

Bowls will be supplied, all you need to bring with you are flat-soled shoes or trainers with clean soles. Visitors are welcomed any time between 11am-1pm or 2-4pm.