Sidmouth Bowls Club latest - sun shines on Ladies' Captain's Day
PUBLISHED: 12:32 22 August 2019
Archant
Our Ladies' Captain's day took place last week and amongst all those rainy days the sun actually shone, writes Carol Smith.
We have two ladies sharing Captain duties, Susie Bonnell the Blue team and Jill Bishop the Pink team.
It was a great afternoon with lots of laughter on and off the green.
The Pinks won overall by quite a hefty amount 95-69 . Their best team being Liz Boyle, Karen Hollingdale and skip Ann Capon. The Blues' best and only winning rink was Wendy Cox, Chris Radburn and skip Zena Johnson.
Our friendly match away against Lyme Regis was unfortunately cancelled due to last Friday's massive downpours.
Brenda and Jill play their County quarter-final of the Over-55 Pairs at Torquay on Tuesday, August 27, against Liz Lock and her partner.
Sidmouth Ladies Over 50s Blue team had an excellent win at home against Seaton Red.