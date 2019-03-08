Advanced search

Sidmouth Bowls Club Men’s Captain’s Day proves a huge hit

PUBLISHED: 12:49 28 March 2019

Sidmouth Bowls Club, Captain’s Day and the captain’s table. Picture CAROL SMITH

Sidmouth Bowls Club, Captain’s Day and the captain’s table. Picture CAROL SMITH

Last Wednesday was Sidmouth Bowls Club’s Men’s Captain’s Day, always an event that draws a lot of interest and participation, writes Carol Smith.

Sidmouth Bowls Club, Captain’s Day, some of the players enjoying the luncheon. Picture CAROL SMITHSidmouth Bowls Club, Captain’s Day, some of the players enjoying the luncheon. Picture CAROL SMITH

This year, Captain’s Day saw the men’s captain, Ken Wheeler, pitched in bowling combat with the vice-captain, Barry Curwen, and his team.

This particular annual fixture is played over two sessions, one in the morning and one in the afternoon.

In between the two sessions, all players and a few invited guests meet for lunch. This year the lunch was organised by Ken’s wife Sandra, with the help of Mary, Carol and Anita. The lunch was a ploughman’s followed by strudel with cream. Judging from what was left on the plates, they all thoroughly enjoyed it – especially someone who carries the initials RT!

The bar, for the day, was also manned by two ladies, with Wendy and Karen taking charge of that department.

Sidmouth Bowls Club, Captain’s Day, Sandra, Anita and Mary who were the people responsible for putting together what was a splendid luncheon. Picture CAROL SMITHSidmouth Bowls Club, Captain’s Day, Sandra, Anita and Mary who were the people responsible for putting together what was a splendid luncheon. Picture CAROL SMITH

A great time was had by all and, as for the bowls, well, the honours went to the captain’s team, who secured a win by the very small margin of five shots, 108-103.

