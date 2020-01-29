Sidmouth Bowls Club Quiz Night proves to be a big hit

The winning team at the Sidmouth Bowls Club annual quiz. Picture: SBC Archant

Last Saturday evening, our annual Quiz Night was organised by our entertainments committee, writes Carol Smith.

A very successful evening was had by all with an excellent turnout of 12 tables of teams of four attending.

It was also great to see many of our newer members taking part and enjoying our clubs great facilities.

Questions were pretty varied and halfway through proceedings a superb Ploughmans Supper was served, and enjoyed by all.

Congratulations go to new members, Malcolm Davies, Edward Bearyman and his wife Michelle, who were crowned the quiz winners and it was they who took home to the medals and of course, the wine!

Once again our thanks to all those who helped organise the evening.

There were also a couple of ladies' friendly matches over the past week. The first was a home meeting with Isca which turned out to be a seriously close contest with Sidmouth the overall winners by a single shot at 50-49.

The home rink of Sandra Wheeler, Sheila Palmer and skip Sue Turner were in fine form as they racked up a terrific 28-6 success.

The other friendly saw a team travel across to Madeira where the home team emerged as 51-39 winners. There was Sidmouth success on one of the rinks with Joan Monagham, Marie Timms and skip Anita Mason, landing a 16-15 win.