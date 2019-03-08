Advanced search

Sidmouth boxer Thomas Craig impresses on bill at Falmouth ABC

PUBLISHED: 13:53 05 November 2019

(Left to right) Exmouth ABCs Adam Stock (coach), Brendan Lee (secretary and tutor), Callum Dibley, Thomas Craig, Reuben Walkey and Dan Walkey (coach). Picture EXMOUTH ABC

(Left to right) Exmouth ABCs Adam Stock (coach), Brendan Lee (secretary and tutor), Callum Dibley, Thomas Craig, Reuben Walkey and Dan Walkey (coach). Picture EXMOUTH ABC

Archant

A young Sidmouth boxer was part of a group of three from Exmouth ABC that travelled to Cornwall to appear on the bill of a show organised by Falmouth ABC.

Thomas Craig was the boxer in question and he won a unanimous decision following a classy display of quality boxing.

Thomas was the second of the trio in action on the night, the first was Reuben Walkey, who had a three round skills bout and did himself and the club proud with a demonstration of good footwork and fast hands.

The third of the trio was Callum Dibley and he boxed his way to a unanimous decision based on his excellent movement around the ring and accurate punching. Everyone at the club congratulated the three juniors on their return to the gym on thr Monday following their efforts in Cornwall.

Exmouth ABC is now gearing for its own show which takes place at Exmouth's Ocean Suite on Saturday, November 16.

The show gets underway at 7.30pm and is a 'table only' event and early booking is strongly advised.

The person to contact is Exmouth ABC chair, Neil Ferreday who can be reached on

07977 384082.

Most Read

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019: ‘Do not abandon cars’ in town says organisers

Ottery Tar Barrels. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Road closures announced for Tar Barrels 2019

Ottery Tar Barrels 2018. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

We will remember them – Sidmouth students’ record Remembrance Day song and music video

Pupils from Sidmouth College and Sidmouth Primary School have recorded a song for Remembrance Day. Picture: Sidmouth College

Ottery’s young barrellers ready for another ‘awesome’ evening of Tar Barrels

Ottery Tar Barrel sub committee with Barrel Rollers of the year 2018 ,Will Creek,Baden Strawbridge,Hayley Blackmore and Barnaby Hardwick. Ref sho 44 19TI 3133. Picture: Terry Ife

Tractor completely destroyed after catching fire

Fire crew

Most Read

Ottery Tar Barrels 2019: ‘Do not abandon cars’ in town says organisers

Ottery Tar Barrels. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Road closures announced for Tar Barrels 2019

Ottery Tar Barrels 2018. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

We will remember them – Sidmouth students’ record Remembrance Day song and music video

Pupils from Sidmouth College and Sidmouth Primary School have recorded a song for Remembrance Day. Picture: Sidmouth College

Ottery’s young barrellers ready for another ‘awesome’ evening of Tar Barrels

Ottery Tar Barrel sub committee with Barrel Rollers of the year 2018 ,Will Creek,Baden Strawbridge,Hayley Blackmore and Barnaby Hardwick. Ref sho 44 19TI 3133. Picture: Terry Ife

Tractor completely destroyed after catching fire

Fire crew

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Long nets hat-trick as Beer Albion march into Devon Premier Cup last 16

Beer Albion Reserves at home to Winkleigh in the Bill Slee Cup. Ref mhsp 44 19TI 2617. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth boxer Thomas Craig impresses on bill at Falmouth ABC

(Left to right) Exmouth ABCs Adam Stock (coach), Brendan Lee (secretary and tutor), Callum Dibley, Thomas Craig, Reuben Walkey and Dan Walkey (coach). Picture EXMOUTH ABC

Deer attacked and killed by dog near Newton Poppleford

Roe Deer

Devon and Somerset Gliding Club juniors enjoy half-term Shropshire visit

Devon & Somerset Gliding Club juniors on their visit to the Midland Gliding Club, Long Mynd in Shropshire. Picture DSGC

Marjorie, 105, captures Sidmouth’s history in new poetry book

Marjorie Hodnett celebrating her 105th birthday back in April. Ref shs 14 19TI 1577. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists