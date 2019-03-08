Advanced search

Sidmouth brush aside challenge of City and Port of Bristol tourists

PUBLISHED: 11:41 01 June 2019

Sidmouth and the City and Port of Bristol bowlers. Picture SBC

Sidmouth and the City and Port of Bristol bowlers. Picture SBC

Sidmouth entertained touring side City and Port of Bristol, who arrived with a team of eight rinks, writes Carol Smith.

Traffic problems on the M5 meant the visitors arrived a little later than scheduled, but they were still able to tuck into a splendid 'healthy cold luncheon', beautifully prepared by the team of Anita, Jill, Susie and Jean.

During the afternoon there were black clouds building overhead, but, as we all know, this is 'Sunny Sidmouth' and the clouds did not do their worst, leaving us to enjoy an afternoon of bowling.

Home bowlers claimed success on all eight rinks to secure an overall 184-106 win and, after a drink or two from our lovely bar, the tourist all departed for their Sidmouth seafront hotel.

As for the top home rinks, the honours went to Chrissie Leedham, Steve Boyle, Anita Mason and skip Norman Brimson, who won 22-8 on the top green while the bottom green saw a 27-11 win for Ray Gray, Wilf Radburn and skip Jill Bishop.

