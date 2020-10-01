Sidmouth Captains Away Day success for Brian Margison and Paul Blay

The winners of the Sidmouth Golf Club captains Away Day meeting, held at Dainton. Brian Margison (left) and Paul Blay with their winnings. Picture; HUGH DORLIAC Archant

A round-up of all the latest action at Sidmouth Golf Club

Golf in the rain is not everybody’s cup of tea, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Yet, despite returning to the clubhouse like drowned rats on Wednesday, David Bromage, Dave Atkinson, and secret weapon Chris Holland, returned an excellent score of 83 points to win the seniors Ball in Bag competition.

Colin Mitchell, Keith James and the omnipresent Roy Smith picked up the birdie money for their troubles.

David Bater was the best of a mediocre bunch on Friday in the Sidmouth Jewellers stableford, recording just 35 points to win. This was nearly matched by Adrian Baldwin and Charlie Miles, both on 34 for the minor places.

A hastily arranged Waltz competition, ie one to score on the first, two on the second and three on the third, saw all 10 teams of four take to the course on Saturday.

Taking the honours were the formidable quartet of Paul and Alison Godwin, with Mike Hobbs and Amy Moore, who came in with 81 points, comfortably ahead of second placed Will Hastie, Steve Milton, Steve Crabb and Mike Shepherd on 77.

Phil Spencer, Mike Davis, David Cowler and Ken Mylne, also on 77, but beaten on countback, took third spot.

The Upper Crust Bakery Monday Stableford was played in overcast to ‘mizzly’ weather, but the scores were bright enough with regular winner of prizes, James Spiller topping the table with a solid 40 points, which this week included a hole-in-one, an eagle, and two birdies in his score!

He beat Graham Davies, albeit only on countback with Graham also having a great round, and, in third place, was Nick Gingell on 39.

It seems not playing cricket has improved his golf this year!

Roy Smith, on 40, won the seniors competition, probably rueing not entering the main club comp as well.

He is quoted as saying that it’s the first decent individual round he’s had for three years and has just about saved what he would have won this week!

Senior captain Mike Davis had his Captain’s Away Day at Dainton on Monday and everyone who went thoroughly enjoyed the day and scores were quite high in the team events.

In the betterball competition Paul Blay and Brian Margison won with an excellent 45 points, two ahead of the next two pairings of Alan Billinghurst with Charles Brown and Keith James playing with Hugh Dorliac, who recorded 43 apiece.

A voucher for four to play at Lanhydrock Golf Club was won by Paul and Brian, together with playing companions Ken Price and Martin Laird for the overall winning fourball score of 84.

All was rounded off with a superb socially distanced carvery meal.