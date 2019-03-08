Advanced search

Sidmouth Centenary Plate victory for the Sheelah Creasy team

PUBLISHED: 17:39 20 March 2019

Sidmouth lady captain Gill Paddon (left) presenting the Centenary Plate to the Sheelah Creasy team captain, Linda Reynolds. Picture SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

The Sidmouth ladies contested the Centenary Plate on the middle Friday of March, writes Pauline Couldwell.

This is an annual event played between the presidents’ team, captained this year by Maria Clapp, with team members playing to a handicap of 20 and under, and the Sheelah Creasy team, captained this year by Linda Reynolds, with team members playing to a higher handicap.

It is a chance to dust off any rust after the winter months, hone match-play skills and a precursor to the league matches to be played by these teams against other clubs.

When the final round was completed, the day served up a decisive win for the Sheelah Creasy Team, something, in itself, which is rather rare as this was only the third time the Sheelah Creasy team had won the Centenary Plate since its inception in 2000.

Good luck, to both teams for their future league matches.

