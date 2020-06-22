Advanced search

Sidmouth Centenary Trophy success for Wendy Abraham

PUBLISHED: 07:48 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:48 22 June 2020

Angela Hanna and Maria Clapp completing their round on the 18th holeat Sidmouth Golf Club. Picture: SGC

Angela Hanna and Maria Clapp completing their round on the 18th holeat Sidmouth Golf Club. Picture: SGC

Archant

After two weeks of friendly team competitions the Sidmouth ladies returned to serious action with their first individual handicap qualifier of the season, writes Angela Coles.

The Centenary Trophy was the prize on offer.

This trophy was donated to celebrate 100 years of the Sidmouth Ladies Section in 2007.

The format is match play against the course where the player, either, wins, loses or halves the hole.

Thirty-six ladies entered the competition and, despite the early light showers, the odd rumble of thunder in the distance, we mostly played in warm sunshine.

The winner of the Centenary Trophy was Academy Graduate Wendy Abraham with a score of plus four.

In a close contest for the minor places, countback was required to decide runner up and third place with Gerri Whitrow prevailing over another Academy Graduate, Angela Hanna, on a score of plus three.

All three ladies have had a handicap reduction for all their efforts.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Covid-19: Sidmouth woman takes legal action over Government care home policies

Cathy Gardner with her father, Michael Gibson. Picture: Supplied by Cathy Gardner

Support pours in for Sidmouth woman’s legal action over Covid-19 deaths in care homes

Cathy Gardner with her father, Michael Gibson. Picture: Supplied by Cathy Gardner

Hedges play an important part in the ecosystem of the Sid Valley but what will you find in them?

The Sid Valley has a rich network of hedgerows. Picture: Google Maps

‘Spectacular’ cliff collapse caught on camera

The latest cliff collapse in Sidmouth. Picture: Kate Hudson

East Devon District Council elects new chairman

Cathy Gardner, the new chairman of East Devon District Council

Most Read

Covid-19: Sidmouth woman takes legal action over Government care home policies

Cathy Gardner with her father, Michael Gibson. Picture: Supplied by Cathy Gardner

Support pours in for Sidmouth woman’s legal action over Covid-19 deaths in care homes

Cathy Gardner with her father, Michael Gibson. Picture: Supplied by Cathy Gardner

Hedges play an important part in the ecosystem of the Sid Valley but what will you find in them?

The Sid Valley has a rich network of hedgerows. Picture: Google Maps

‘Spectacular’ cliff collapse caught on camera

The latest cliff collapse in Sidmouth. Picture: Kate Hudson

East Devon District Council elects new chairman

Cathy Gardner, the new chairman of East Devon District Council

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Quiz time! - How good is your sporting general knowledge?

Great Britain's double Olympic gold medalist Rebecca Adlington poses as she arrives back at Heathrow Airport after the 2008 Games

Sidmouth Centenary Trophy success for Wendy Abraham

Angela Hanna and Maria Clapp completing their round on the 18th holeat Sidmouth Golf Club. Picture: SGC

Hedges play an important part in the ecosystem of the Sid Valley but what will you find in them?

The Sid Valley has a rich network of hedgerows. Picture: Google Maps

From the archives: Ottery’s pesky pixie problem

The bellringers are led through the streets by the Pixies on Saturday eveninng. Ref sho 1303-26-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Support pours in for Sidmouth woman’s legal action over Covid-19 deaths in care homes

Cathy Gardner with her father, Michael Gibson. Picture: Supplied by Cathy Gardner
Drive 24