Sidmouth Centenary Trophy success for Wendy Abraham

Angela Hanna and Maria Clapp completing their round on the 18th holeat Sidmouth Golf Club. Picture: SGC Archant

After two weeks of friendly team competitions the Sidmouth ladies returned to serious action with their first individual handicap qualifier of the season, writes Angela Coles.

The Centenary Trophy was the prize on offer.

This trophy was donated to celebrate 100 years of the Sidmouth Ladies Section in 2007.

The format is match play against the course where the player, either, wins, loses or halves the hole.

Thirty-six ladies entered the competition and, despite the early light showers, the odd rumble of thunder in the distance, we mostly played in warm sunshine.

The winner of the Centenary Trophy was Academy Graduate Wendy Abraham with a score of plus four.

In a close contest for the minor places, countback was required to decide runner up and third place with Gerri Whitrow prevailing over another Academy Graduate, Angela Hanna, on a score of plus three.

All three ladies have had a handicap reduction for all their efforts.