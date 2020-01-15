Sidmouth Centurions knock Exmouth Beachcombers out of the League Cup

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3929. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

There was action last week in the Sidmouth League Cup competition, writes Carol Smith.

The Sidmouth Centurions defeated highly fancied, and the current leaders, Exmouth Beachcombers!

It all means that the Sidmouth Centurions are now into the last four of this knockout competition.

The semi-finals are set to be played on February 14! I guess that means that there'll be no romantic dinner's on that particular day for some!

Anyway, congratulations to the Centurions' team of Bob Underhill, David Timms, Wilf Radburn and skip Brian Smith, who recorded a terrific score of 20-12 to secure that coveted semi-final berth.