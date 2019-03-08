Advanced search

Sidmouth Challenge Cup success for James Spiller

PUBLISHED: 08:48 07 October 2019

Throughout the summer members having been playing their way through the various annual knockout competitions with varied success and the finalists played their finals this week, writes Hugh Dorliac.

The prestigious Challenge Cup was won by James Spiller in an exciting match and adding a new name to the roll of honour.

The runner-up was Steve Milton. The Challenge Plate was won by Alex Duckworth with Kym White the runner-up.

In the Hall Trophy final, Neil Holland beat Mark Thomas and, in the Rocky Cup pairs, serial winners this year, Ben Gibbs and Aaron Taylor, beat Graham Davies and Andy Pryke.

The Burgoyne Cup was won by Hugh Dorliac, winning on the last from Peter Abraham.

The Seniors Cup was won by Allan Malcolm with Richard Powell as the runner-up. The Greenwood Trophy, a mixed pairs competition, was taken by Mike Hobbs and Alison Godwin beating Sheila Tallon and Trevor Kerridge.

New knockout competitions inaugurated this year were the Margo Beauchamp Memorial Trophy, which was won by Colin Macklin with Bob Webber as runner-up, and the Sidmouth Matchplay Cup for lower handicapped players, which was won for the first time by Steve Milton ahead of Neil Holland.

All cups and trophies will be presented at the Annual Awards evening on October 26 and congratulations must go to all the winners.

