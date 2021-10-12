Chiefs fall to battling defeat in Wellington

Published: 12:13 PM October 12, 2021

With seven changes from the team which travelled to Old Patesians the previous week, this was always going to be a difficult assignment, particularly when Wellington raced into a 12-point lead inside the opening ten minutes.

The Wellington number seven broke from the back of a lineout to take play deep into the Sidmouth 22. The ball was progressed to the goal line, where a forward forced his way over from the base of a ruck.

An interception by a Wellington back saw him sprint into Sidmouth territory before he was overhauled by George Locke. However, they maintained the attacking position until they worked an overlap for the right winger to score in the corner.

A well-judged Cole Monaghan kick from his own half bounced into touch inside the opposing 22. Under the new experimental law, this gave Sidmouth the throw in. The forwards set up a driving maul to set up Summerfield on a break which took him to within a couple of metres of the line. Phil Dollman was in support and seemed to pick up the loose ball and dive over, but the referee awarded a five-metre scrum.

The Chiefs maintained the attacking position until George Locke found a gap in the centre to sprint over under the posts. Cole Monaghan kicked the two extra points.

Just before halftime, Nick Mills was yellow carded for handling in a ruck and the resulting penalty was successfully converted to give Wellington a 15-7 lead at the break.

The Chiefs twice refused the chance for easy penalty points and midway through the second period, Wellington increased their lead with the try of the match. Superb inter-passing from their own half produced a try for the full back.

A good handling move set Dan Rugg on a 50-metre run into the opposing 22. The same player was in the action again when he followed up a Cole Monaghan grubber kick to set up a position close to the line. After a series of rucks, Dan Armstrong forced his way over from close range for an unconverted try.

The Chiefs were soon back on the attack but eventually succumbed 20-12.