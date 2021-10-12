News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > Sport

Chiefs fall to battling defeat in Wellington

Logo Icon

Terry O'Brien

Published: 12:13 PM October 12, 2021   
Sidmouth Rugby Club team photo

Sidmouth Rugby Club team photo - Credit: Sidmouth Rugby Club

With seven changes from the team which travelled to Old Patesians the previous week, this was always going to be a difficult assignment, particularly when Wellington raced into a 12-point lead inside the opening ten minutes. 

The Wellington number seven broke from the back of a lineout to take play deep into the Sidmouth 22. The ball was progressed to the goal line, where a forward forced his way over from the base of a ruck.  

An interception by a Wellington back saw him sprint into Sidmouth territory before he was overhauled by George Locke. However, they maintained the attacking position until they worked an overlap for the right winger to score in the corner.  

A well-judged Cole Monaghan kick from his own half bounced into touch inside the opposing 22. Under the new experimental law, this gave Sidmouth the throw in. The forwards set up a driving maul to set up Summerfield on a break which took him to within a couple of metres of the line. Phil Dollman was in support and seemed to pick up the loose ball and dive over, but the referee awarded a five-metre scrum.  

The Chiefs maintained the attacking position until George Locke found a gap in the centre to sprint over under the posts. Cole Monaghan kicked the two extra points. 

You may also want to watch:

Just before halftime, Nick Mills was yellow carded for handling in a ruck and the resulting penalty was successfully converted to give Wellington a 15-7 lead at the break. 

The Chiefs twice refused the chance for easy penalty points and midway through the second period, Wellington increased their lead with the try of the match. Superb inter-passing from their own half produced a try for the full back.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Sidmouth woman celebrates milestone birthday in style
  2. 2 Major road repair scheme will reduce patching
  3. 3 Elephants stomp to first place in flower show
  1. 4 Saved pre-school needs your support to help recover
  2. 5 Property of the Week: Chapel Street, Sidbury
  3. 6 Adult education vision still producing great results
  4. 7 Three's a charm for newlyweds after Covid-hit wedding plans finally come together
  5. 8 Donkeys help wildflower meadows to re-seed
  6. 9 New look tourist information centre reopens to the public
  7. 10 Classic car show returns to town after year-long break

A good handling move set Dan Rugg on a 50-metre run into the opposing 22. The same player was in the action again when he followed up a Cole Monaghan grubber kick to set up a position close to the line. After a series of rucks, Dan Armstrong forced his way over from close range for an unconverted try. 

The Chiefs were soon back on the attack but eventually succumbed 20-12. 

Rugby
Sidmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A large majority of houses and bungalows have been sold recently

Stamp duty holiday has affected house prices in town

Mike Dibble

person
Two people outside Kennaway House

Crafty items to discover at West Country fair

Alex Walton

Author Picture Icon
The Blue Diamond Forge Garden - RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2021 - Designer Blue Diamond Group Team - Bu

Forge garden bags two awards at the Chelsea Flower Show

Adam Manning

person
Sidmouth town centre. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Opinion

What makes the town tick and attractive to visitors?

Vincent Page

Author Picture Icon