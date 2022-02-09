Chiefs go down to 36-19 defeat at Lydney

Sidmouth Chiefs winning run came to an end at Lydney, where they failed to recover from a lacklustre start despite a spirited fightback.

Lydney dominated the first 25 minutes and opened the scoring when the scrum half darted over from a ruck following a five-metre scrum. The fly half added the conversion.

The home side were soon back on the attack and scored a second try when a well-judged cross kick by the fly found the right winger unmarked inside the 22 to stroll over unopposed.

The third try was one the Chiefs will wish to forget as the full back fielded a clearance kick on halfway and found little resistance on his way to touch down by the posts.

As the half progressed, the Chiefs gained parity in the scrums and a platform to launch their own attacks. Under pressure, Lydney started to concede penalties, resulting in two players being yellow carded. The Chiefs took advantage of the extra men to score a try on the stroke of half-time. Tom Hodge found a gap to cut through from close range. Dan Retter converted from wide out on the left.

Lydney scored a bonus point fourth try with a good handling move finished off by the right winger, who did well to evade the covering defenders.

Sidmouth responded well, but a long period on attack failed to produce a score and Lydney were next to score when they turned over possession on halfway and moved the ball quickly to an overlap on the left, where the winger outpaced the cover.

The Chiefs went on the attack from the restart kick to score a second try when a Connor Down offload released Hodge. He was stopped a few metres short of the line, but Rob Griffin was in support to pick up the ball and drive over for a converted try.

An interception try scored by the Lydney right winger dashed any hopes of a fight back for a bonus point, but the Chiefs had the last say with a try from Haydon Down created by Cameron Grainger from a quick tap penalty.