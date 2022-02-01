Chiefs record another fine victory in superb 2022 start

Sidmouth Chiefs continued their winning run and 100% record for the new year, despite a spirited fight back by Wellington, who scored three second half tries.

With the forwards providing a good supply of ball, the backs produced their best performance of the season scoring five outstanding tries.

Sidmouth opened the scoring in the fifth minute with a penalty kicked by Phil Dollman and play was mainly confined to the visitors’ half. Slick inter-passing down the right was finished off by Rory O’Brien, who stepped inside to wrong foot the covering defenders to touch down by the posts, providing a straightforward conversion.

A good handling move to the left found debutant winger Tom Mead on the overlap. He sprinted into the 22 before offloading for Tom Hodge to finish the move off. The try was converted.

O’Brien scored his second try after the forwards had mauled the ball deep into the 22 and a long pass from Phil Dolman had found him in space on the right.

Sidmouth extended their lead soon after the restart when the ball was progressed to the line through many phases and Tom Hodge ran on to a short pass at pace to crash over for a converted try.

Wellington broke their duck with a well-executed catch-and-drive play from a lineout near the line. The Chiefs replied almost immediately when Tom Hodge made a break into the 22. When he was tackled, the ball was quickly recycled. Quick handling to the right found Dan Retter on the overlap to finish the move off with an unconverted try.

As the Chiefs conceded a series of penalties, Wellington dominated the final quarter and scored two tries. The first resulted from another lineout maul. Then, a period of pressure inside the 22 stretched the home defence and a long pass by the fly half found the right winger in space to race over in the corner.

Final score: Sidmouth 34 Wellington 21.

On Saturday, the Chiefs make the long journey to take on promotion contenders Lydney. The Quins travel to Teignmouth. At the Blackmore Field the Colts entertain Crediton Colts kicking off at 2.30pm.