Sidmouth close to safety and Ottery have hope

There have been more tough days this season than Sidmouth expected but a crucial victory at Hatherleigh means that Premier Division safety in the Tolchards Devon Cricket League is in their own hands.

On a difficult track at Hatherleigh, the other side in serious peril before last weekend, Anthony Griffiths constructed a patient 76 to give Sidmouth a solid platform.

His partnership of 92 with Luke Bess (60) put the visitors in a strong position, despite the middle order and tail failing to fire.

The total of 218 was always going to be a big ask for Hatherleigh and Bess removed opener Ryan Quick lbw for 4. Eddie Jones (32) and Robert Cockwill (55) gave the hosts hope with a stand of 44.

Charlie Miles grabbed the wicket of Jones and a smart stumping from Jamie Baird dismissed Cockwill. From 82/3, Hatherleigh collapsed to 158 all out, with Miles in superb form with the ball, finishing with 5/42.

Bess, the Sidmouth captain, told the DCL website: “It was a really good team performance with contributions all round. On a very used wicket that was tough to bat on, 200 was always going to be tough to chase.”

Plymouth are already relegated and Sidmouth will definitely stay up if they avoid a heavy defeat at home to the bottom side on Saturday, or if Hatherleigh fail to win at North Devon.

It will take a minor miracle for Ottery St Mary to climb from fourth to a promotion spot on the final day in C Division East but at least they are in with a shout ahead of the visit from third-placed Alphington and Countess Wear. Sandford 2nds and Uplyme & Lyme Regis occupy the top two spots but only 11 points separate the leading quartet.

Freddie Eul-Baker grabbed three wickets and there were braces for Matthew Jeacock, Rhys Norman and Albert Southall-Brown, as Ottery restricted Braunton to 205 in their penultimate match.

Captain Alex Clements struck a fine 61 for the Otters and there were contributions all down the order as they secured a deserved five-wicket victory.