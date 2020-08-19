Sidmouth Croquet Club August B Level Salver success for Robert Moss

Jane Babbage presents the salver to Robert Moss at Sidmouth Croquet Club. Picture: ED DOLPHIN Archant

Sidmouth Croquet Club decided to go ahead with the ever-popular August B Level event, but with some modification, writes Chris Donovan.

Social distancing at Sidmouth Croquet Club (Back row, left to right) Nigel Amos, Peter Nelson, Richard Way and Chris Donovan. (Front row, left to right) Roger Mills, Mike Taylor, Robert Upton, Jane Babbage, Robert Moss and Philip Harris. Picture ED DOLPHIN Social distancing at Sidmouth Croquet Club (Back row, left to right) Nigel Amos, Peter Nelson, Richard Way and Chris Donovan. (Front row, left to right) Roger Mills, Mike Taylor, Robert Upton, Jane Babbage, Robert Moss and Philip Harris. Picture ED DOLPHIN

Thus, a format which simplified Covid-19 restriction compliance was played out.

The format led to three lawns instead of the usual four and played over two days rather than the normal three, which also placated members’ angst about reduced play opportunities being further reduced by tournament play.

Needless to say, the heatwave of the previous few weeks had given way to uncertain weather, at best and, just as last year, yellow warnings of torrential rain with possible flooding were in issue!

Play started on Friday in a heavy sea mist which was later enhanced with determined ‘mizzle’ [a contraction of mist/drizzle!]

Nonetheless, the 10 players sallied forth and attacked the lawns with gusto.

Come lunchtime on Friday and the players were, once again, experiencing the drawback of waterproofs in a high humidity atmosphere.

Yes, breathable fabric does breathe, some better than others, but not with sufficient efficiency to curtail the uncomfortable over-heating with perspiration.

The joys of summer sport!

Play continued into the evening as a fourth two-and-a-half hour game was scheduled for a start with completion time-tabled for the Saturday second slot.

Saturday dawned with another heavy sea mist. but no ‘mizzle’ - yet. Competitors were in high spirits with each trying to outdo the other with the usual stories of unbelievable bad luck, the rain effect and so on.

Your reporter was only mildly surprised that the problem of the thunderous noise caused by the bees collecting pollen from the adjacent ‘triangle’ garden was not mentioned.

The cricket started so, of course, it started to rain.

The cricketers all fled for shelter as usual and the square was covered.

Our cricketers were quite recently accused of being wimps - they wear studded boots to prevent slipping - so, they were asked, what is the problem? Apparently, it is because after some 300 years they still have not designed a cricket ball which will retain its shape when wet.

Is there an entrepreneurial opportunity here?

Croquet ball materiel wrapped in a modern pseudo-leather coloured red. Fame and fortune awaits?

The final block games were concluded and the results were interesting in how many games went to time and ended without a peg-out – at B Level – I mean handicaps 1.5 to 4 – good grief.

The afternoon games were play-offs for overall position with the Salver being played for between Peter Nelson [Sidmouth 1.5] and Robert Moss [Budleigh 3].

This game also went to time, but had a nail-biting finish.

Moss’ final turn saw him make a good break to peg and a one-ball peg-out. Three balls on the lawn and Nelson needs eight hoops, including two peels and a one-ball peg-out to win.

Nelson hit-in and, keeping his cool, started the challenge.

His first attempt at positioning the peelee ball at Four Back saw it go wide. He persevered, with some pause for thought on how to set-up a second attempt.

It was attempted, but the treacherous lawn did not help and so Moss won plus one on time.

Jane Babbage [Sidmouth], the only lady entrant, presented the salver.

The prize for the quickest game usually goes to a player winning in about 45-50 minutes.

On Saturday, it went to a player in the final with a time, achieved earlier, of two hours and one minute.

There was some derision, photographic evidence of acceptance of the bottle of wine was forbidden as he wished to be unrecognised.

So, no names, no pack-drills, but he didn’t win the salver.

Robert Moss thanked the club and all involved in setting it up: Andrew Thomas, Ed Dolphin, Philip Harris, playing, and our excellent tournament manager – Julie Horsley. He also emphasised what a friendly and welcoming club Sidmouth is – well I’d agree with that.