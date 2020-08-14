Advanced search

Sidmouth Croquet Club competition success for John Garner

PUBLISHED: 07:34 14 August 2020

Joh Garner (left) the winner, and runner-up Kevin Dent who contested the final of the Sidmouth Croquet Club’s competition for high handicap players of Association Croquet. Picture: ED DOLPHIN

Joh Garner (left) the winner, and runner-up Kevin Dent who contested the final of the Sidmouth Croquet Club’s competition for high handicap players of Association Croquet. Picture: ED DOLPHIN

Archant

John Garner won Sidmouth Croquet Club’s competition for high handicap players of Association Croquet, writes Ed Dolphin.

With the Covid-19 shutdown, all formal internal and inter-club croquet competitions had to be cancelled for the year.

When the restrictions were relaxed and play resumed, a series of small, friendly competitions was set up for players with high and low handicaps in the two forms of the game,

Association and Golf Croquet. Players played each other in mini-league blocks, followed by block winners coming together for a final, the winner receiving a small token prize of a bottle of wine or box of chocolates.

The Association High Handicap competition was the first to be completed. John Garner and Kelvin Dent each won their respective mini-leagues and met in the final.

John is a recent convert to croquet and, although he has shown a lot of natural ability in friendly games, he has a handicap of 24, the usual starting point for a beginner.

This gave him 12 extra turns against the more experienced Kelvin, this in a game where you have to run 24 hoops and finish by hitting the centre peg.

Despite a nervy start by both players, John soon forged ahead and didn’t give Kelvin many opportunities to get going. In the end, John secured a convincing victory and well done to him for seizing his opportunity.

Having had the chance to see him in competitive play, the club’s handicapping team has reduced John’s handicap to 18 for the next competition, but he will still be a formidable opponent.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Former Kings School music teacher dies after battle with cancer

Sue Stock. Picture: Paul Stock

Action to be taken on diseased ash trees in Sidmouth

Ash Dieback. Picture: Getty Images

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: ‘No cases in Devon linked to tourists’

Tourists have flocked to Devon this summer. Picture: Alex Walton

Sidmouth ambulance moves to out-of-town base

Ambulance. Picture: South Western Ambulance Service.

Most Read

Former Kings School music teacher dies after battle with cancer

Sue Stock. Picture: Paul Stock

Action to be taken on diseased ash trees in Sidmouth

Ash Dieback. Picture: Getty Images

Eat Out to Help Out: The Sidmouth and Ottery restaurants signed up for food discount scheme

Restaurants in Sidmouth and Ottery are taking part in the Eat Out to Help Out scheme. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Coronavirus: ‘No cases in Devon linked to tourists’

Tourists have flocked to Devon this summer. Picture: Alex Walton

Sidmouth ambulance moves to out-of-town base

Ambulance. Picture: South Western Ambulance Service.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Croquet Club competition success for John Garner

Joh Garner (left) the winner, and runner-up Kevin Dent who contested the final of the Sidmouth Croquet Club’s competition for high handicap players of Association Croquet. Picture: ED DOLPHIN

Ottery boss looking to make the most of home advantage

Return of recreational rugby moves closer but full restart still someway off

Rugby ball.

Sidmouth Town boss thanks club for all their efforts with regard to Covid-19 protocols

Sidmouth Town's Manstone Lane before an evening kick-off. Picture: Sam Cooper

Exmouth man set to take on an Iron Man Triathlon this Saturday

Paul Wakely on his bike during a triahtlon. This Saturday (August 15) Paul is taking on an Iron Man Marathon that involves a swim in the sea off Exmouth, a cycle ride to Barnstaple and back and then a marathon around the streets of Exmouth. Picture; PAUL WAKELY