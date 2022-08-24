Sidmouth Croquet Club members enjoy final tournaments of season

Tony Anthony and Ed Dolphin are presented with the Cunningham Salver by tournament manager Steve Pearson - Credit: Sidmouth Croquet Club

Sidmouth’s Golf Croquet players enjoyed two days of competitive play in the last of the season’s internal tournaments, the Handicap and Even Play Doubles.

The first day saw 16 pairs playing in four blocks, each pair playing three games in the morning and there were some very hard fought games that ended up six each and going to an extra deciding hoop.

The winners of each block went forward to semi-finals in the afternoon and Tony Anthony and Ed Dolphin won through to play Hilary Gibson and Evan Bond in the final.

The weather closed in for the final and it was another close game going to six hoops all and an extra deciding hoop had to be played.

After four good approach shots, Hilary had a difficult chance to claim the hoop but just missed leaving Ed with a much easier shot to clinch the Cunningham Salver.

The second day’s competition was level play and played in bright sunshine but several of the higher handicaps dropped out leaving just six pairs playing each other in a round robin of five games each.

Peter Regan and Paul Bradley are presented with the Salcombe and Peak Hill Cups by tournament manager Steve Pearson - Credit: Sidmouth Croquet Club

Once again there were several very close games, but the clear winners were Richard Egan and Paul Bradley who won all of their games to take the paired Salcombe and Peak Hill Cups.

The organisers were particularly pleased that both winning pairs included new members who have benefited from the club’s coaching programme.

Another player fresh to the game was Margaret Egan who, with her partner Steve Pearson, was runner-up in the level play tournament.