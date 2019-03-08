Sidmouth Croquet Club - One-ball fun event as Alzheimer fundraiser proves a big success

Sidmouth Croquet Club members who took part in a fun, one-ball tournament to raise funds for Alzheimers research. Picture: CHRIS DONOVAN Archant

Twenty-two members of Sidmouth Croquet Club gathered to play in a fun, one-ball tournament to raise funds for Alzheimers research on the middle Wednesday of April, writes Chris Donovan.

The Croquet Association select a different charity each year and clubs around the country run a one-day fun event.

A dull start preceded a beautiful, sunny afternoon, which raised the players' spirits, coping with four games being played on one lawn simultaneously; also known as 'organised chaos'. Players wore 'something blue', the charity's colour, and John Coombes won the day.

He now has the opportunity to play in an 'All England' final tournament at Surbiton in May.