Sidmouth Croquet Club to hold a ‘Taster Day’

Action from the Sidmouth croquet greens Archant

Sidmouth Croquet Club is holding a ‘Taster Day’ early next month, writes Chris Donovan.

The event takes place on Saturday, April 6, starting at 10am and running through until noon.

We have progressed from pink flamingo mallets and hedgehog balls and the sport is quite straightforward, giving some gentle exercise to both limb and one’s ‘little grey cells’.

The venue is the large ‘hut’ in front of Fortfield Terrace and we just ask you to wear flat-soled shoes i.e. no heels.

We provide mallets and friendly instruction. So, please do come and ‘have a go’ and find a new circle of friends.