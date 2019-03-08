Advanced search

Sidmouth Croquet South West Federation B League team enjoy success against Exeter

PUBLISHED: 18:58 15 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:58 15 May 2019

The Sidmouth Croquet Club B league team of Pamela Bowra (captain), Penny Ball, John Coombes and Rob Bayliss. Picture CHRIS DONOVAN

A home win opened the season for the Sidmouth Croquet Club B league team playing Exeter, writes Chris Donovan.

The team was captained by Pamela Bowra and included Penny Ball, John Coombes and Rob Baylis. Well done Rob for winning both of his two singles games and well done the team, no doubt leading by example for the rest of the club to hopefully follow.

Away from league action, Rob Baylis went on to beat 19 club members in the weekend Short Croquet Tournament.

Twenty members had between them 106 bisques (extra turn - the handicap system) and at least seven games to play over the two days.

Managed by Chris Donovan, it was a tight finish with the favourite Philip Harris unexpectedly whitewashed by Ian Friedlander in his last game, who took two turns to run both of his balls through six hoops and peg-out in just 17 minutes!

This then led to a situation where a final win by Baylis would win the tournament. Fortunately, and to the manager's relief, Paul Griew fell victim to Baylis who thus ensured an undisputed victory.

