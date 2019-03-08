Sidmouth croquet team seal promotion to Division One

The Sidmouth Parkstone team that have gained promotion. Picture ED DOLPHIN Archant

The South West Croquet Federation runs league matches at all levels for Association and Golf Croquet, writes Chris Donovan.

For Association Croquet, there are three divisions at the top-level where teams compete in level, advanced play for the Parkstone Trophy.

A 4-1 success in their final match of the season over Nailsea B confirms that Sidmouth will play next year in Division One. Readers may recall the very close match with Bath reported last week. Bath fielded a minus 1.5 handicapped player but, nevertheless, the match was only decided in the last-to-finish game which went into extra time when the 'Golden Hoop' was played for. Bath won 4-3, but Sidmouth triumphed in the return match, winning 5-2 and so, with an 8-6 aggregate win, together with that final match win means a very pleasing outcome to this campaign - though we do face a very challenging season for 2020.