Sidmouth D bounce back to defeat visiting Broadclyst

Action from the Sidmouth meeting with Seaton. Picture SIDMOUTH BOWLS CLUB Archant

The past week saw the opening games of a new campaign for the men's Over-60s Triples League and the Ladies' Over-50s League, writes Carol Smith.

The men's league has been running since the 1985 and now sports eight divisions.

Indeed, so popular is this league that Sidmouth enter four teams of varying bowling standards, hence the A, B, C and D teams.

In their opening game, the D team, run by Phil Meadows, didn't do very well in their first game against Wellington C.

However, they bounced back in their second game at home to Broadclyst, winning on both rinks and so banking maximum points. Well done, Simon Bowler, David Fishlock, Ray Gray, Terry Crook, Geoff Moss and team leader Phil Meadows.

In the Ladies Over-50s League there are just two divisions and the two Simdouth teams, Yellows and Blues, both play in Division One.

Unfortunately, the Yellows were beaten on both rinks by visiting Seaton Red. They then travelled to Ottery St Mary where they won on one rink to bank two points.

The winning team at Ottery comprised Chrissie Leedham, playing for the first time in the league, Karen Hollingdale and skip Susie Bonnell.

On Monday, as we are both in the same division, the Yellows and Blues played against each other.

There was some excellent bowling on show in a contest played out below beautiful sunny skies!

The Blues won on one rink, and were just in front on the other rink right up to the 17 end before… 'disaster darling' as Yellows surged ahead to go on and seal a 23-15 success.

The Yellow victors were; Chrissie Leedham , Brenda Somerfield and skip Susie Bonnell.

The Blues won on the other rink with Sue Turner, Zena Johnson and skip Jill Bishop winning 16-12. So, well done to the Yellows, who bank four of the six points on offer from them meeting.

On Thursday, our friends from Seaton arrived with some very strong players and as such managed to beat us over the four rinks .

We did however, win on two rinks - so it was not all bad! What's more, everyone really enjoyed what was a most friendly and social of afternoons - all played out ion glorious Sidmouth sunshine.

Oh yes, and the final score - that was 73-66 to Seaton with the pick of the home rinks being the one of Janice Quinn, Brian Godbeer, Marie Timms and skip Mick Cox, who won 18-13.