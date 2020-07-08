Advanced search

Sidmouth Deane Medal win for Lee Wenham while trio net 6-6-6- Stableford success

The Deane Medal that dates back to 1893. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

The Deane Medal that dates back to 1893. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

A busy weekend of golf started on Friday with the Sidmouth Jewellers sponsored stableford competition on what turned out to be a long weekend of mainly fine weather, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Three members posted a top score of 38 on Friday with Nick Gingell picking up the honours on countback from Dan Colson in second and Martyn Cutmore in third.

Saturday saw the running of the Deane Medal, a competition with its origins from 1893, when Andrew Deane donated a medal, he had won, to form an in-club medal competition which has been played for ever since.

In Division One it was Lee Wenham who won with a solid four under par 62.

Mike Shepherd, on 63, and Neil Holland, with 64, picked up the minor places. Division Two honours went to Steve Channing with a two under par score of 64, beating Lee Barber on 66 and Richard Seaver on 67.

Most players also enhanced their day with a welcome visit to the club bar and catering facilities for the first time for months as food and drink establishments began to re-open after lockdown.

The Senior section had their own competition on Monday with their 6-6-6 Stableford.

This is played as teams of three with one player’s score to count on the first six holes, two to count on the next six and so on.

Winning handsomely, with a bumper score of 86 points were Brian Rice, Ken Price and Bill Hayes.

In second were Lester Wilmington, Glyn Hewitt and Roy Smith on 78 with Len Wright, Colin Mitchell and Simon Andrews taking third with 75.

The club Monday stableford, sponsored by the Upper Crust Bakery, saw Dan Colson improving his Friday leader board position to top spot with an excellent 41 points. Lewis Perry was close behind on 40 with Marc Jenkins one point behind in third with 39, beating Tim Chapman into fourth on countback.

Several handicaps took a hit over the weekend, in particular Dan Colson’s, who is now down to playing off eight.

