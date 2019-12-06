Sidmouth December County Prize Stableford success for Maria Clapp

The first Wednesday of December was sunny and dry, which was wonderful after the long rainy days forcing the course to be closed, writes Pauline Couldwell.

Twenty ladies took part in December's County Prize Stableford competition, making the most of the dry weather.

The course was still a little slippery in places but the green staff were beavering away to catch up with winter jobs and blowing away fallen leaves which hide a little ball very easily!

The ladies, and all the other members, would like to thank the green staff for their hard work making the course playable as soon as possible. The winner was Maria Clapp with 31 points ahead of Chris Cave, on countback.

Marian Andrews was in third place with 30 points. Only Sheila Faulkner scored a two, which was on the fourth hole.