Advanced search

Sidmouth December County Prize Stableford success for Maria Clapp

PUBLISHED: 09:52 06 December 2019

Golf generic picture

Golf generic picture

Archant

The first Wednesday of December was sunny and dry, which was wonderful after the long rainy days forcing the course to be closed, writes Pauline Couldwell.

Twenty ladies took part in December's County Prize Stableford competition, making the most of the dry weather.

The course was still a little slippery in places but the green staff were beavering away to catch up with winter jobs and blowing away fallen leaves which hide a little ball very easily!

The ladies, and all the other members, would like to thank the green staff for their hard work making the course playable as soon as possible. The winner was Maria Clapp with 31 points ahead of Chris Cave, on countback.

Marian Andrews was in third place with 30 points. Only Sheila Faulkner scored a two, which was on the fourth hole.

Most Read

Conservative election candidate pulls out of Sidmouth hustings

Conservative Party candidate Simon Jupp has pulled out of a hustings in Sidmouth. Picture: Simon Jupp/Archant

Sidmouth hotelier celebrates 100th birthday

Frances Meek celebrates her 100th birthday with family and friends. Ref shs 49 19TI 5487. Picture: Terry Ife

Decision deferred on service station and McDonalds near Ottery

The McDonald's drive-through would be near Ottery St Mary. Picture: Contributed

Police crackdown on driving offences in Sidford

Police.

Widowed cancer patient forced to rely on food bank hand-outs refused Universal Credit help

Deborah Parsons with her dog while climibng Mount Snowdon, 24 hours before discovering she had breast cancer. Pictuire: Deborah Parsons

Most Read

Conservative election candidate pulls out of Sidmouth hustings

Conservative Party candidate Simon Jupp has pulled out of a hustings in Sidmouth. Picture: Simon Jupp/Archant

Sidmouth hotelier celebrates 100th birthday

Frances Meek celebrates her 100th birthday with family and friends. Ref shs 49 19TI 5487. Picture: Terry Ife

Decision deferred on service station and McDonalds near Ottery

The McDonald's drive-through would be near Ottery St Mary. Picture: Contributed

Police crackdown on driving offences in Sidford

Police.

Widowed cancer patient forced to rely on food bank hand-outs refused Universal Credit help

Deborah Parsons with her dog while climibng Mount Snowdon, 24 hours before discovering she had breast cancer. Pictuire: Deborah Parsons

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Town face ‘must win’ meeting with Torrington at Manstone Lane

Devine goal sees SOHC men’s 2nd XI draw with East Devon

Hockey. Ref miscsp 45 17TI 3160. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth December County Prize Stableford success for Maria Clapp

Golf generic picture

Sidmouth Running Club’s Kirsteen Welch runs to victory at cross-country championships

Sidmouth Running Club's Kirsteen Welch crossing the line to take 1st place in the South West & Inter Counties XC Championships. Picture SIDMOUTH RUNNING CLUB

Dupain nets consolation as SOHC men’s fourth XI are beaten by table-toppers

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's fourth team vs Taunton Vale. Picture: Andrew Coley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists