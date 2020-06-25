Sidmouth Digger Cup success for George Barber

On Saturday the annual Digger Cup was played under a rare form of scoring, the bogey format, where a birdie gains you a point, a bogey or worse is worth minus one point and a par equals zero, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Early players had to deal with a suspension of golf due to thick mist, which delayed the competition for half an hour before resumption.

Excelling in the unfamiliar format was George Barber who amassed an excellent plus six to take the cup.

John Spiller was close behind in a good weekend of golf for him with plus four and Simon Emerson should be pleased with his score of plus three giving him a share of the spoils in third.

The Upper Crust Bakery sponsored Monday Stableford saw 85 players competing on a lovely sunny day and the scores reflected the weather.

James Spiller doing one better than Saturday scored 40 solid points to take first place.

His handicap must be taking a hit with these excellent performances.

After three good rounds, he also leads the Bakers Dozen and the Eclectic.

In second was Mike Temple on 39, beating Lee Barber on countback.

In the senior event, it was Martyn Cutmore featuring again with a brilliant 41 - shame he didn’t enter the club comp as well!

Brian Rice featured for the first time this season with a creditable 38 coming second on countback from Chris Ashley on 38 points.

Chris Holland came fourth with 37.