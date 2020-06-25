Advanced search

Sidmouth Digger Cup success for George Barber

PUBLISHED: 08:04 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:09 25 June 2020

Close-up of Golf Club and Golf Ball

Close-up of Golf Club and Golf Ball

© Corbis. All Rights Reserved.

On Saturday the annual Digger Cup was played under a rare form of scoring, the bogey format, where a birdie gains you a point, a bogey or worse is worth minus one point and a par equals zero, writes Hugh Dorliac.

Early players had to deal with a suspension of golf due to thick mist, which delayed the competition for half an hour before resumption.

Excelling in the unfamiliar format was George Barber who amassed an excellent plus six to take the cup.

John Spiller was close behind in a good weekend of golf for him with plus four and Simon Emerson should be pleased with his score of plus three giving him a share of the spoils in third.

The Upper Crust Bakery sponsored Monday Stableford saw 85 players competing on a lovely sunny day and the scores reflected the weather.

James Spiller doing one better than Saturday scored 40 solid points to take first place.

His handicap must be taking a hit with these excellent performances.

After three good rounds, he also leads the Bakers Dozen and the Eclectic.

In second was Mike Temple on 39, beating Lee Barber on countback.

In the senior event, it was Martyn Cutmore featuring again with a brilliant 41 - shame he didn’t enter the club comp as well!

Brian Rice featured for the first time this season with a creditable 38 coming second on countback from Chris Ashley on 38 points.

Chris Holland came fourth with 37.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Could you run this hotel? Branscombe business goes on the market

The Bulstone Hotel in Branscombe Hotel has gone on the market for £795,00. Picture: Stonesmith of Devon

Woman thanked for catching flyaway birthday balloon in Sidmouth

Woolbrook News, which looked after the flyaway balloon until it was claimed. Picture: Alex Walton/Getty Images

Black Lives Matter gathering on Sidmouth seafront

The Black Lives Matter gathering on thet seafront. Picture: Paul Ryder

Welcome back to Devon: County aims to greet visitors from July 4

Visitors will be welcome back to Devon after coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease on July 4, say the county council. Picture: David Dixon

Volunteer groups will be ‘key’ to post-lockdown recovery, says former Ottery town councillor

Former town councillor Josefina Gori. Picture:

Most Read

Could you run this hotel? Branscombe business goes on the market

The Bulstone Hotel in Branscombe Hotel has gone on the market for £795,00. Picture: Stonesmith of Devon

Woman thanked for catching flyaway birthday balloon in Sidmouth

Woolbrook News, which looked after the flyaway balloon until it was claimed. Picture: Alex Walton/Getty Images

Black Lives Matter gathering on Sidmouth seafront

The Black Lives Matter gathering on thet seafront. Picture: Paul Ryder

Welcome back to Devon: County aims to greet visitors from July 4

Visitors will be welcome back to Devon after coronavirus lockdown restrictions ease on July 4, say the county council. Picture: David Dixon

Volunteer groups will be ‘key’ to post-lockdown recovery, says former Ottery town councillor

Former town councillor Josefina Gori. Picture:

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Football Quiz – Premier Division hat-tricks

The 2017, 100 Football Quiz

Sidmouth Digger Cup success for George Barber

Close-up of Golf Club and Golf Ball

Remembering one year ago and a Tipton CC double success

Tiptons Phil Tolley in action against Cardiff based Mitre. Picture PHIL WRIGHT

Alma Bridge takes step forward with placement of key structures

Work continuing on the replacement Alma Bridge. Picture: Mark Eburne

Sidmouth RFC and the top 10 season’s for the Chiefs – 1951-52 ‘rebuilding in a post WW II era’

The Sidmouth RFC team that won no fewer than 35 matches in the 1951-52 season. With teams i the modern era playing only around 30 games a season, that 'win total in a single campaign' is unlikely ever to be beaten. Picture: SIDMOUTH RUGBY CLUB