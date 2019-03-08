Advanced search

Sidmouth Dodd Salver success for Penny Ashby

PUBLISHED: 12:44 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:44 15 September 2019

Golf club and ball

Golf club and ball

Archant

Twenty ladies entered the Dodd Salver competition, writes Pauline Couldwell.

The Salver was presented in 1978 by Mr H Dodd in memory of his wife, Clarice Dodd.

It s inscribed 'Captains Prize' and was originally awarded to the winner of the lady captain's prize for the LGU Medal competition played on Lady Captain's Day.

From 2008, it has been presented on Presentation Evening and is a medal format played on a date at the discretion of the current lady captain and played in conjunction with a EGU medal.

The winner was Penny Ashby with nett 68 and runner up, with nett 70, was lady captain, Gill Paddon.

The EGU medal 12 was played in conjunction with the Dodd Salver and the Division One winner was Gill Paddon.

Division Two was won by Rosemary Walker and Division Three was won by Penny Ashby, who also recorded a two on the fourth hole. The other two scored on the day was by Maria Clapp on the sixth hole.

The last of the seasons inter club friendlies, a home meeting with High Bullen, was completed.

Three pairs from each club played a greensome matchplay format with Sidmouth giving a lot of shots to their opponents, but it was a 'friendly match' with the score inconsequential (but Sidmouth won two games and drew other one.

The players enjoyed a light meal afterwards, thanks to Kerry. Everyone had an enjoyable time although some of the High Bullen ladies enjoyed the views, but not the slopes!

Most Read

Roads blocked due to flooding in Ottery

Cars have been seen trying to drive through the flood water. Picture: Imii Millard

Successful Ottery businessman remembered as ‘lovely gentleman’

Alan Hemmings. Picture: Kings Manor Care Home

Teenagers admit damage at Tipton St John Pavilion

Boarding up one of the windows at Tipton St John Sports Pavilion. Ref shs 27 19TI 7079. Picture: Terry Ife

Independent group loses majority in East Devon after councillor’s blistering attack on senior management

Paul Millar has resigned from the Independent Group. Picture: Daniel Wilkins/Paul Millar

Homes plan for Ottery’s Salston Manor hotel site are shelved

Salston Manor. Ref sho 5084-37-14TI. Picture: Terry Ife

