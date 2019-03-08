Sidmouth duo edged out in Daily Mail Foursomes

Golf club and ball Archant

On a wet and very windy Thursday, Anne Blackler and Mo Kendall represented Sidmouth Golf Club ladies’ section in the first round of the Daily Mail Foursomes competition, writes Pauline Couldwell.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They were the top scoring pair from a club competition held last year to determine the pair to represent the club.

Unfortunately, due to the inclement weather, Sidmouth golf course was closed and the match had to be played at the opponent’s course, which was Axe Cliff, thus losing home advantage.

It was a very even game, but unfortunately Anne and Mo lost on the 18th hole, so will not progress to the second round.